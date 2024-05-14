The date for the 2024 Osun Osogbo Festival, an over 600-year-old international heritage cultural tourism event celebrated annually as a sacrifice to the Osun River Goddess, has been announced.

The Ataoja of Osogbo Land, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, disclosed this in a statement signed by the festival’s Media Manager, Oyindamola Olukanni. A copy was sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The activities for the fiesta, which is held in Osun State, South-west Nigeria, and draws global spectators and worshippers globally, will commence on 29 July.

Mr Olukanni said the grand finale, scheduled for 9 August, will feature music, dance performances, and a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cultural performance, lasting 10 hours.

“We are delighted to usher in the 2024 Osun-Osogbo Festival, scheduled to grace the calendar from 29 July to 9 August. As anticipation mounts, we are proud to announce that Our Heritage Branding and Advertising Ltd, a renowned Marketing Firm in Africa, has been chosen to spearhead the marketing and organisational efforts for this year’s festivities.

“Centralising at the Osogbo Township Stadium, the festival’s hub will host diverse activities, including concerts, cultural performances, product showcases, and interactive brand experiences. A robust lineup of pre-festival events, from cultural celebrations to city-wide festivities, has been meticulously curated to build excitement and curiosity amongst attendees.”

Mr Olukanni stated that this year’s festival would herald a new era of excitement and dynamism.

He said the festival promises enhanced activities, expanded celebrations, and organised marketing and guest experiences.

According to him, the festival brimmed with an array of activities set to captivate audiences and offer unparalleled exposure for brands.

“In its 600th year, the Osun-Osogbo Festival proudly stands as a beacon of cultural celebration cherished by Yoruba communities worldwide, rich in history and revered for its vibrant traditions.

“At the heart of the festival lies the cultural celebration of the Osun-Osogbo Festival, symbolising the rich tapestry of African traditions and heritage. Every year, individuals from across the globe converge upon Osogbo, Nigeria, to partake in this cultural extravaganza”, the statement added.

Expectations

Mr Olukanni added that the festival would seamlessly synchronise with digital trends, fashion, music, and entertainment, fostering fertile ground for business synergies and new ventures.

He noted that this year’s festival aims to exceed all expectations by offering abundant fresh experiences and opportunities.

“To partake in the festival’s success, interested brands are encouraged to align with the Marketing Company to secure sponsorship opportunities and activities tailored to their needs. Access to festival sections and days for branding initiatives requires prior coordination with the Marketing Company and payment of associated fees.

“Live Streamed across television, online platforms, and radio, the festival will extend its reach to a global audience, amplifying its impact beyond the physical attendees expected to partake in the twelve days of jubilation.

Mr Olukanni said the official announcement and unveiling of the festival’s strategic partners, brands, and registration details will be disclosed at the upcoming press conference at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo land.

“This global gathering invites individuals worldwide to immerse themselves in the richness of African culture, showcasing talent, music, dance, and a myriad of brand exhibitions like never before,’’ he noted.

