Renowned Nigerian perfumer and CEO of Seinde Signature Salon De Parfum brand, Olaseinde Olusola, unveiled a surprising trend in his industry during his recent birthday celebration in Lagos.

According to Mr Olusola, Abuja residents are leading the charge as top perfume connoisseurs in the country.

The 62-year-old perfumer who recently introduced global niche fragrances to Nigeria shared insights into the discerning tastes of Abuja’s residents compared to their counterparts in Lagos.

Mr Olusola told PREMIUM TIMES that Abuja residents keenly appreciate niche perfumes, selecting scents that resonate more with their personalities, moods, and attire than Lagosians.

He said: “Fragrances are works of art. They are people trying to put their emotions in a bottle and tell a story about what they are creating, and some of the stories are very true. Each niche brand has a concept that they follow, which is very meaningful. It is not just about smelling nice. However, not most Nigerians understand this.”

He illustrated this point with examples of niche perfumes inspired by Nigerian deities and cultural elements. For instance, he mentioned a fragrance named ‘Esu,’ which embodies the characteristics of the trickster god. Despite its artistry, some Nigerians may shy away from such scents due to religious associations.

He said, “There is a perfume we have. The guy who created the perfume studied the gods in Nigeria and created a perfume called ‘Esu’ to encapsulate the character of the ‘Esu’ god. In this sense, Esu is a liar. This perfume lies and tricks you. If you wear it, it smells a certain way, and the next minute, it changes to something else. Because Nigerians are very religious, some people will see it and try to avoid it. Someone else from Romania created ‘Osun’. He has never been to Nigeria but created a perfume named after the River Osun in Osun State. It is talking about the god of fertility. So he tried to create something that depicts it.”

“So many fragrances come with different stories and try to depict different things. If you look at Electimos, it uses the Roman methodology. Some even try to talk about the kind of food they eat and how vivid they are. They try to create a fragrance that fits that.”

However, most Nigerians do not appreciate the value of niche perfumes, except for Abuja residents, who appreciate niche perfumes better and go with a perfume that resonates with their persona, moods, and attires compared to Lagosians.”

Mr Olusola mentioned that he’d just set up shop in Abuja. Surprisingly, the response was so overwhelming.

Mr Olusola said that he had only opened an outlet in Abuja in 2023 but has enjoyed higher patronage in the Abuja outlet, so much so that he had to send his daughter from Lagos to Abuja to oversee the fast-paced growth in the business.

Mr Olusola announced the launch of #Seinde365 to celebrate his birthday and promote niche perfumery. The initiative aims to distribute over N100 million worth of niche perfumes in a year.

Starting on 8 May 2024, he said he would gift at least one lucky individual a complimentary bottle of niche perfume every day for 365 days, totalling 480 bottles.

Reflecting on his birthday and sharing his philosophy for longevity, Mr Olusola encouraged people to prioritise happiness amid life’s challenges.

He said, “I do not know which of us can change anything by worrying. I have come to a point where I know that I didn’t make myself a black young man; I did not make myself go to Mr and Mrs Olusola, who had me. I can’t even wake myself up, so why worry about so many things you cannot control? Trust me, if you keep yourself very happy, that is the secret to longevity.”

