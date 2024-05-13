On Sunday, the Nigeria Police declared Lagos socialite and blogger Dorcas Adeyinka wanted for alleged crimes, including cyber-stalking, abduction, and murder.

Ms Adeyinka, 40, owner of the TMS blog, was in the news in 2022 after her nude photos leaked online.

Consequently, the blogger filed a criminal complaint against Tolulope Adeoye (aka Abike Jagaban) and Tolulope Odegbami (aka Olowosibi), alleging they shared her private photos on YouTube.

Pelumi Olajengbesi of an Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, filed the case at the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

The lawsuit partly read: “On the 5th of March 2022, Abike Jagaban shared the complainant’s nude pictures on Youtube, directing her followers to different online platforms where the complainant’s pictures were/are shared and ridiculed the complainant in the process.

“The defendants have also circulated publications on social media, alleging that the complainant is responsible for the death of an individual named Folusho Asimiyu, also known as ‘Iya Ibeji’, whom the complainant had previously supported financially through her non-governmental organisation. These allegations have been made without any evidence or connection linking the complainant to the demise of Folunsho Asimiyu.”

In his ruling in May 2024, Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the defendants to appear in court on 4 June, the adjournment date.

The matter became somewhat controversial and messy, with several allegations and counter-allegations on social media by several parties.

Wanted

On the Police Wanted flier issued by the authority of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the blogger was described as a married woman who hails from Ekiti State and Ibadan in Oyo State.

The Police in the flier shared on its X page detailed the blogger stands at approximately 1.64m tall, with an oval face, tribal marks, a pointed nose, a wide mouth, full and white dentition, and light skin, complemented by black eyes.

The Police also stated that she resides in the United Kingdom and often visits Ikeja, Ogudu, and Fagba in Lagos State and Otta and Sango in Ogun State.

Furthermore, the Police urged the public to apprehend and deliver the suspect to the nearest police station or the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Zero intimidation

Ms Adeyinka, the Aare Tayese of Owode-Otta in Ogun State, maintained innocence of the allegations.

The blogger on Monday on her Facebook page said she would not be intimidated by Police actions.

She said: “When you are innocent, you have nothing to worry about. I will not be intimidated. My humanitarian work, which is hurting my enemies, will continue. Helping the less privileged is built for me; no one will intimidate me.

“The people writing fake petitions against me have done worse on this social media! What was done to them? They went as far as sharing my nudity! What happened to my counter-petition? Everything they wrote in their petition was all lies! I didn’t know that helping the less privileged is now a crime?”

Lawyer’s reaction

Reacting, her counsel, Olajengbesi, revealed that his client has always appreciated invitations from law enforcement agencies.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Olajengbesi faulted the Police action and added that the matter is in court.

“As legal representatives for Dorcas Adeyinka, we have noted various reports, including those from reputable news sources and official Nigeria Police Force channels, claiming our client has been declared wanted in connection with some phantom allegations.

“While we acknowledge that this issue originated from a shameful social media dispute involving certain individuals, we are surprised by the extent of attention it has garnered from the Nigeria Police Force,” the lawyer added.

The lawyer reiterated Ms Adeyinka’s commitment to legal procedures and said she would cooperate with the police when invited.

He said they had contacted the relevant authorities to schedule a convenient date for his client to cooperate with the investigation.

He said, “Our client has found herself ensnared in a social media altercation initiated by individuals who maliciously circulated her private images online. Seeking recourse, she sought assistance from the police, only to face further harassment and attempts to silence her.

“It is crucial to note that this is not the first instance of our client being unfairly targeted. In December of last year, similar unfounded charges were levied against her, only to be struck out by the court due to lack of evidence.”

Mr Olajengbesi believed the court would ensure justice and fairness for all involved parties.

“Subsequently, not satisfied by the court’s decision, she was summoned for questioning by the Inspector General of Police’s Monitoring Unit in Abuja, where, once again, no substance was found in the allegations. She was granted bail.

“The office of the IGP Monitoring Unit asked her to report to the Abuja office on May 8, 2024. She communicated her schedule and informed them that her legal team would coordinate a suitable alternative date with the Police.

“Therefore, the proclamation of her being wanted, especially when her availability was evident, and she was in a public event on 11 May 2024, where she was decorated, suggests either misguidance within the Nigeria Police Force or unauthorised access to their official channels to make such a derogatory statement. This appears to trivialise the crucial role of the Police.”

