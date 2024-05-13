On Monday, the Akwa Ibom state government debunked social media speculations that the famous Landmark Beach in Lagos was relocating to the state.

The construction of the N15 trillion 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road has not been without its impact on private businesses, especially those in Lagos. One of the business brands impacted by this development is Landmark Beach.

Business mogul and owner of Landmark Beach Resort, Paul Onwuanibe, told CNN he acquired the land in 2007 before the plans for the coastal highway were drawn and felt a mix of emotions after receiving the demolition order, which also urged him to file compensation claims.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the Commissioner for Tourism, Charles Udoh, said contrary to reports, the state was in a partnership with Landmark Hotel and Beach Resort to develop 20 hectares of Ibeno Beach, one of the state’s major tourist attractions.

Mr Udoh said that on Saturday, the management of Landmark Hotel and Beach Resort met with the government of Akwa Ibom state in a strategic move, with the transition chairman of Ibeno LGA, Emma Ibok, in attendance.

“Yes, the landmark is coming to Akwa Ibom State but not relocating. So, no one should say they are shutting down in Lagos and coming over here. Akwa Ibom state is blessed with 129 km of shoreline, so we are seeking a partnership with Landmark, which is over 20 hectares only,’’ he clarified.

Mr Udoh also added that the partnership will open a broad range of employment opportunities in the state.

“This partnership is targeted at creating 1,000 jobs, so we are looking at taking 1,000 people off the street,’’ he said.

Investment calls

The commissioner also said the state is open to other investors considering the portion allocated to Landmark, adding that the partnership is part of deliberate efforts made by this present administration to improve tourism in the state.

He said, “For 36 years plus, prior governments of the state never considered tourism as a front-burner issue for the state, but this present government has set tourism as a front-burner issue and a prospective primary income earner for the state. This intentionality by the present government has attracted landmark Hotel and Beach Resort and hopefully other investors.”

He also claimed that Akwa Ibom state holds a vital share of Nigeria’s history.

“The name Nigeria was born in Akwa Ibom state. We intend to share the history and stories of the slave trade and the dwelling place of Mary Slessor with the world. He added, “All of this is stirred at achieving the governor ARISE agenda, which is moving Akwa Ibom state from a geographical destination to a tourist destination.”

