Adekunle Gold vs Samklef

Adekunle Gold and music producer Samklef engaged in a social media feud after the latter tagged wife, Simi, as an ungrateful human being.

Samklef called out Simi for ingratitude despite his contributions to her career and discovery, clarifying that he didn’t pursue a relationship with her to maintain professional boundaries.

The music producer said he would accept Simi’s apology if offered, but if not, he wouldn’t stop labelling her ungrateful.

In response, Simi’s husband criticised Samklef’s behaviour, recounting an incident where payment was made for a production he never delivered.

The ‘Orente’ hitmaker said his wife had no obligation to apologise to Samklef and suggested he exhibit maturity and sensibility.

Davido hinted at retirement

Davido announced on his X page that he would retire from music after his next album (title undisclosed).

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker considered retirement following bloggers’ circulation of doctored pictures and videos, which reignited the long-standing feud between him and Wizkid.

The 31-year-old singer disclosed that some people wanted to push him out of the music industry.

He tweeted: “You all want me out of the game that bad? Okay, after the next album, I won’t do it again. So you will all have peace of mind.”

In April, the DMV boss said since he entered the industry, his colleagues had not experienced peace of mind.

Kanayo’s child’s first salary

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo revealed that African customs dictate children offer their inaugural earnings to their fathers rather than to church pastors.

Accepting his son Clinton’s first paycheck from his on-set endeavour, Kanayo prayed for Clinton, his first son.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Kanayo emphasised that those who allocated their initial salaries to pastors disregarded African culture.

He stressed that upholding the ancestors’ traditions propelled many individuals forward in the country.

Following his debut movie production with his father, Clinton received a payment of N50,000, which Kanayo requested N500 from the sum.

Embracing his first son’s entry into the filmmaking realm, Kanayo assigned him roles as an assistant production manager and personal assistant.

My husband gave me ‘Men are Crazy’ idea – Simi

Singer Simi disclosed during an episode of Angela Yee’s podcast, ‘Way Up’, that her husband, Adekunle Gold, inspired her ‘Men Are Crazy‘ song.

In April, Simi released a song featuring Tiwa Savage, marking their first collaboration in over a decade and a half of individual career achievements.

She said, “My husband gave me the idea of my song, ‘Men Are Crazy.’ He suggested, ‘Babe, how about we create a song where you mention that men are crazy, but you still desire one in your bed?’ I thought that was unexpected.’ So, I wrote the song. Initially, I completed two verses, but I sensed something was missing.

“It suddenly struck me that I would love to collaborate with Tiwa Savage on the song. Our music styles don’t usually align, but I thought it would be great to find a balance and merge our talents. I shared the song with Tiwa Savage, and she added her verse. We then collaborated on the video shoot.”

Simi rose to fame in 2014 after releasing ‘Tiff’, a song nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015.

Actress Shan George recovered her N3.6m

Actress Shan George recovered ₦3.6 million stolen from her Zenith Bank account.

The actress revealed on 3 May that Cecelia Chiagoziem Okoro allegedly cleared ₦3.6 million from her Zenith Bank account to an Opay account.

In an Instagram live video, George thanked Zenith Bank, the EFCC, Nigerians, and all those who financially assisted her in recovering her money.

She promised to share more updates on the incident and how she recovered her money.

The 54-year-old actress debuted in Thorns of Rose and was known for her roles in Outkast and Welcome to Nollywood.

Korra Obidi vs ex-husband

US-based Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover her expenses for engaging in a legal battle with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Korra revealed that Mr Dean obtained a court order prohibiting her from posting their children on social media, which she violated.

She also requested support from her followers, stating that she couldn’t accept her children being banned from social media because her content focused on her experiences as a mother.

Obidi’s marriage to Mr Dean ended in March 2022. She accused her ex-husband of stealing $5000 from their joint account after their divorce.

In November 2022, she claimed that Mr Dean demanded spousal support from her and revealed she paid half of her bride price. She disclosed she paid 50,000 dollars to her ex-husband to see her kids.

Etinosa Idemudia vs Pere Egbi

Actress Etinosa Idemudia called out former BBNaija housemate Pere Egbi for not refunding her after he failed to appear for a movie production he was contracted for.

The actress revealed in a series of X tweets that Pere owed three different producers because he failed to fulfil his commitment to appear in a movie for which he was paid.

She said, “Many people suffer silently because they want to look classy. I’m so sorry for you. Nobody should call me. Go and collect your money by yourself from him. Pere has struck again. Three different producers are calling me, please. I am not a tax collector. I have a lot of evidence.

“The armed robber is in America, Parrots; come and donate for him again, please. I’m tired. No producer should call me. Please get in touch with your actor and ask him for your refund or go to the police station like me. Instead of them to drag trousers, commit for his waist; apparently, he gathered everybody’s money.

“I thought I was the only victim the way nobody supported me when I was crying out. Since January!! On top of my own money. It is wicked and criminal. Later, they will rush and say God does not like ugly. Brother, God does not like thieves who cripple other people’s business and expect theirs to thrive.”

The Edo-born actress, however, confirmed Pere refunded her after she called him out.

Etinosa gained fame with her role as Akugbe in the ROK original series Blood of Enogie and won the award for Best Actress in a TV Series at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Eniola Badmus appointed as SA to House of Assembly Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, appointed actress Eniola Badmus as his Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings.

Footage of the actress being sworn in and receiving her appointment letter at the chamber of the House went viral on social media.

Eniola, a strong supporter and advocate for President Bola Tinubu in April, attended the 2024 International Women’s Day by participating in the National Assembly Women’s Day conference, where she met with Mr Abbas.

The 41-year-old, whose acting career started in 2000, rose to fame in 2008 for her roles in Jenifa and Omo Ghetto.

Mc Mbakara’s wife welcome their fourth child

MC Mbakara and wife, Rajunor Aya, welcomed their fourth child.

MC Mbakara announced the news on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “I am back from the theatre. Baby and mummy are alive and doing just fine. Thanks for all your prayers.”

The couple got married in 2015.

Jnr Pope: Mercy Johnson not in boat mishap- AGN

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) refuted rumours alleging Mercy Johnson’s involvement in the boat accident that claimed Junior Pope’s life.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Junior Pope and four others died after their boat capsized on their way to the location of the ill-fated movie ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke.

In his testimony, the survivor of the boat mishap, Thank God Ikoma, mentioned that Emeka Mercy Johnson was on the boat.

AGN, in a statement signed by Abubakar Yakubu, clarified that Mercy Johnson was not on the boat. They disclosed that the person Thank God referred to was not Mercy Johnson but her former PA, known by the nickname Emeka Mercy Johnson.

The AGN denounced the reports as “utterly false, baseless, unfounded, and idiotic,” urging the public to disregard them.

Mavin Records turned 12 years

Mavin Records, founded by Don Jazzy, celebrated its twelfth anniversary.

The record label, launched in 2012, propelled the careers of Afrobeats stars like Ayra Starr, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Rema, and Ladipoe.

Don Jazzy, on his Instagram page, shared a nostalgic video chronicling the label’s journey — from its humble beginnings to its sold-out concerts.

The text woven throughout the video reads: “This dynasty began 12 years ago with a dream to globalise Afrobeats. Twelve years of music, impact, influence, greatness, eminence, significance, creativity, and Mavin. Thank you for 12 years of support.”

Earlier this year, Universal Music Group (UMG) acquired a majority stake in Mavin Records.

I’ve dated 100 ladies — Skales

Singer Skales revealed he dated about 100 women. He disclosed this when he was featured on the Drip Check At The Nike Store show hosted by Sheye Banks.

The 33-year-old said he accessed women and could not get enough during his teenage years and could have been on the same path as King Solomon if it weren’t he was a married man.

Skales married Precious in May 2021. The couple had a child together.

The rapper rose to fame with his songs, ‘Shake Body’, ‘Mukulu’, ‘Keresimesi’, ‘Komole’, ‘My Baby’, ‘Take Care of Me’.

