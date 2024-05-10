Nigerian comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyi Law, has said that the comedy industry is booming, and the intellectual property rights of creators must be protected to keep up with global standards.

Seyi Law said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He also said that the comedy industry needed to ensure that newcomers were well-grounded and balanced to maintain the standards required for them to be respected.

He equally said that the industry is still growing, adding that there were so many areas comedians could explore to change the face of the industry.

Seyi Law explained that skit makers who were new faces in the comedy industry noted that comedy is no longer limited to movies or stand-up shows alone.

According to him, every industry wants to enjoy the government’s patronage and support. Such support would help build the comedy industry and increase its capacity for impact on society.

“We have young boys doing well in the industry; I believe it is safe. We must, however, try to be united to ensure the industry does not crash on us,” he said.

Education matters

Seyi Law said that while it is easy to jump into the entertainment industry without education, people must know that education will help them sustain themselves in it.

”Skit makers would not want to be put in a box because every aspect of life is there to explore. As much as a comedian enjoys people’s patronage, improving oneself in education is critical; one doesn’t need to be in the four walls of a class to be educated.

“Research, reading, improving vocabulary, and increasing knowledge of one’s environment can go a long way in keeping one afloat,” he said.

However, he advised skit makers and other comedians to ensure that their comedy does not denigrate society in any way.

“We don’t want a situation where a skit maker will be tagged as one who dehumanises women and promotes social vices. We must try to find a balance. Sometimes, we crack jokes about some individuals or institutions like the Police, and sometimes, we praise and commend them for their good work; that is the balance,” he said.

(NAN)

