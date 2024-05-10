A Nigerian Johnson Johnson, aka Jjay, has concluded a Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the Most Heads of Braids on African Natural Hair in 24 hours.

Jjay’s feat follows that of Olaniyi Adewale, a Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) undergraduate who on Sunday concluded a GWR for the Longest Marathon Drumming [150 hours] with an African talking drum.

Jjay concluded the attempt in 24 hours and 30 minutes between 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 9 May, and 10 a.m. on 10 May.

The most hair braided in 24 hours by an individual is 167 heads of hair, and Vasugi Manivannan, an Indian, achieved this in Chennai, India, on 8 June 2019.

Vasugi was ambitious to achieve a Guinness World Records title and knew her braiding skills could help her achieve it.

On this side of the world, in 24 hours, Jjay braided 203 heads of hair, beating his proposed target of 200 and breaking Vasugi’s record of 167 in 2019.

Inspiration

JJay, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, told PREMIUM TIMES that his mother, Diana Johnson, taught him how to braid at 8. Before embarking on the challenge, Jjay, on his Instagram page, gave the rationale behind the attempt.

“I am pushing my limit to inspire young people worldwide to dream bigger, work harder, and reach their own extraordinary goals,” he said. He added that his work ethic, “education, leadership, business, work, virtue, mind development and mastery,’’ are evident in every hair he braided during the challenge.

Mr Johnson also stated that when he picked an interest in hair braiding, he was continually discriminated against as people thought it made him effeminate. However, he remained persistent and determined to make a mark.

Journey into the beauty industry

Born on 16 September 1998, Jjay is the third child and second son of his parents. At age 8, he paid attention as his mother braided his sisters’ (Imo and Eno Johnson) hair, and with time, he started helping out. Over time, he grew a desire to take braiding to another level, so he began braiding people’s hair commercially.

At age 12, his father passed. Rather than have this deter him, he found the strength to become more, irrespective of what life threw at him.

At age 17, he began braiding hair professionally, giving room for the birth and growth of his flagship brand, @jjalbeauty. Through the years, he has supported his sisters from school to the university level while they help out at his beauty salon.

Mr Johnson’s inclusivity approach concerns his family and burning desire to impact lives. He said, “I have invested quality time in training myself and developing my mind towards my dream and vision.”

He also showcased photos of trainees who had gone through learning under his tutelage and supervision. “I have trained over 200 persons over the years in the beauty industry to help them become independent and useful in society,” he said.

The 25-year-old also said he had trained his fellow students at his school, the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for one month for free.

Guinness World Record

On Friday, May 9, Jjay began his quest to prove to the world that he can do the most. At 9:30 a.m., he started with the first head, washing and braiding. Each hair had the same experience: washing and braiding.

The record-breaking drew the attention of the Akwa-Ibom State Governor’s wife, Patience Umo Eno, who was well represented by Uduak Utip Ekong, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor’s wife.

It was also spiced by a fleet of events cutting across dance performances, a cultural play of the xylophone by Ndito Uforo Akwa Ibom cultural troupe, and a live DJ that kept serenading the visiting crowd of friends, customers, and well wishes, gingering and encouraging him to keep on the excellent work.

Mr Johnson has said he is waiting patiently for GWR’s favourable verdict as he has completed the task before him. He told this newspaper that he looks forward to living life and accepting all the changes that come with this win, but he will stay focused and stay focused.

The 500-level Health Education undergraduate also added that he resumes school on Monday as exams begin earnestly.

