Vera Anyim, the Dunamis Church congregant who went viral on 14 April when Pastor Paul Enenche questioned her academic achievement as she shared her testimony, declared that she is not giving up on becoming a celebrity.

An overnight celebrity, Ms Anyim’s life has drastically transformed since she captured the headlines, prompting her to seek financial assistance from Nigerians to rent or buy a ‘befitting’ accommodation.

She has since shifted from obscurity to celebrity upon her return to Abuja from a fully sponsored holiday at the Portland Resorts Hotel in Port Harcourt, River State, offered by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje.

In addition, a gadget company gifted her an iPhone worth N1.8 million.

On Facebook, Ms Anyim is a star. She interacts with fans through promotions and giveaways, adapting comfortably to her newfound fame. She recently wrote on her Facebook page, “From Vera Anyim to Viral Anyim, God is the greatest.” Yet, Ms Anyim craves for more. She wants to assume superstar status—a celebrity.

Big plan

Unveiling her ‘big plan’ to remain relevant in her newfound status, Ms Vera revealed her plans to meet Davido and famous skit maker Sabinus, calling on her fans to pray for her.

She wrote on her Facebook page, “My next move is to go and meet with Davido. You see, this Celebrity life I must take am by Force. After that, go and meet with Sabinusus. Please pray for the latest celebrity in town. I will make all of you proud. Please share this message until it reaches Davido and Sabinus.”

This statement comes just a week after the Nigerian lawyer pleaded for assistance from her fans and followers to enable her to meet the needs of her newfound celebrity status. She emphasised the urgent need for new accommodation and enhanced security measures, citing concerns over the safety of her former residence.

However, her plea was met with considerable backlash, prompting her to apologise publicly to Nigerians. She clarified that her appeal stemmed from a genuine sense of insecurity and fear of potential kidnapping rather than a desire for financial gain. She further revealed that concerns from those close to her, suspecting her of possessing significant funds, intensified her fears.

Her Facebook post also reveals that she is a congregant at Dunamis Gospel Centre and pastors her assembly.

