Olaniyi Adewale, a Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) undergraduate, is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Drumming [150 hours] with an African talking drum.

The Saki-born indigene of Oye-Ekiti state has taken it upon himself to set a record for the longest drumming marathon in his university town.

He acknowledged embarking on the ambitious attempt and putting a creative spin using the popular African Talking Drum(Gangan).

The closest to Mr Adewale’s record attempt is Allister Brown, an Irishman who is the longest-drumming marathon record holder.

He set the record in July 2023 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, after drumming nonstop for 150 hours and 1 minute to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer and in memory of his late partner.

Unlike the Nigerian, he played a drum set.

Mr Adewale began the attempt on Monday, stayed, and hit the 137-hour mark as of press time. He said the Guinness World Records acknowledged his attempt and approved it.

Progress

The uniqueness of this marathon is that his listening fans and audience are a part of it all as they are making song requests, and he is delivering on all of it.

These requests span songs and gyrations by composers and singers like Simi, Emma, O my God, Ayo Ajewole (WOLI AGBA), Tope Alabi, and Mayokun (musician and artiste), to mention a few.

Another unique style Mr Adewale has employed is singing songs of praise, recognising and acknowledging the impact of certain people—a unique and significant Yoruba style of acknowledgement.

These individuals are Khalid Olabisi (Okere of Saki), Mr Macaroni (one of Nigeria’s leading skit makers and influencers,

Odunlade Adeola (actor Nollywood), to mention a few.

Another unique approach this marathon has taken is that it isn’t just playing the drums to any music but to songs that people are familiar with, allowing the audience to participate by choosing the songs of their choice. He has also employed the approach of praise and recognition.

The undergraduate has proven versatile, and his educational pursuits haven’t dampened his zest for purpose.

Hilda Baci effect

Since 15 May 2023, when Hilda Baci broke the record of the longest cooking hackathon, Nigerians have taken to breaking other records, such as the longest singing marathon, the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head, and the longest painting time.

This marathon has taken a unique turn and twist as it isn’t just about drums but one uniquely identifiable to the Yorubas, Nigerians and Africans. It represents culture and a people by a man who is proud of his identity and culture.

Despite the trying conditions Nigerians have found themselves in, their love and support for each other show and prove to the world that they are happy people intimidated by no situation.

