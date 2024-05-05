The United Kingdom edition of the American general-interest family magazine Reader’s Digest UK has announced the closure of its print edition after 86 years of publication.

This was made known in a letter addressed to the magazine’s readers by the Chief Editor, Eva Mackevic, which was recently published on the magazine’s site in a post titled ‘The End of an Era’.

The post reads, “We regret to advise that after 86 wonderful years, Reader’s Digest UK has ceased to print the monthly magazine with immediate effect. Our editor-in-chief has shared a heartfelt tribute to our cherished readers.”

The Reader’s Digest UK is one of the oldest editions of the magazine; it began in 1938. It has also had a notable association with the British monarchy. It received recognition from Queen Elizabeth II, including a commissioned portrait for her 60th birthday.

The magazine began with a couple in New York, Dewitt Wallace and Lila Bell, in 1920, to curate a collection of beloved articles from different monthly magazines, often condensing and reworking them to create a single, comprehensive magazine experience.

The Canadian edition of Reader’s Digest similarly shut down at the end of 2023, blaming “declining ad sales revenues, increased production and delivery costs and changes in consumer reading habits.”

The most recent articles on the Reader’s Digest UK online homepage appear to have been published on 22 April 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Farewell

In the farewell letter, the Editor-in-chief expressed deep regret over the closure, highlighting the magazine’s profound legacy and its significance in the lives of many.

Ms Mackevic, the chief editor, wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Reader’s Digest UK coming to a close. This magazine carries a profound legacy, holding special memories for so manyâ€”whether it adorned our parents’ coffee tables or served as a gateway to the English language for those abroad. Its closure marks the end of an era that is deeply felt.”

The letter reminisced about the magazine’s role as a fixture on family coffee tables and as a language companion for those abroad, underscoring its emotional connection to its audience.

The Editor-in-Chief thanked subscribers for their unwavering support, acknowledging the contributions of readers whose letters, poems, essays, and photographs had enriched the magazine’s pages over the years.

The closure, while marking the end of a significant chapter, was met with a sense of appreciation for the memories shared and the enduring spirit of Reader’s Digest.

The announcement also revealed plans to digitise as many editions of the magazine’s back catalogue as possible, offering subscribers a way to revisit cherished memories online.

This move aims to preserve the magazine’s legacy and ensure its continued impact in the digital space.

Alongside the magazine’s closure, it was also announced that Wilson Field Limited had been appointed to oversee the Creditor’s Voluntary Liquidation procedure for Vivat Direct Limited, the company trading as Reader’s Digest.

Rationale

The chief editor, Ms Mackevic, while announcing the magazine’s closure on her Linkedin page, cited reasons.

“After 86 wonderful years, I am unfortunate to share that Reader’s Digest UK has ended. It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six,” Mackevic wrote.

“Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today’s unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade.”

Interestingly, global editions of Reader’s Digest reach across 70 countries via 49 editions in 21 languages.

The periodical has an international circulation of 10.5 million, making it the largest paid-circulation magazine in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

