On Friday, Oba Saheed Elegushi, the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, showed off his romantic side by celebrating his second wife, Hadiza Yakasai, on his official social media handles.

The 48-year-old monarch married Olori Hadiza, a Kano indigene, at the Jumaat Mosque in Yankaba, Kano State, in May 2019.

She is the daughter of Kano political figure Tanko Yakasai and a business development manager at an oil and gas industry firm.

Five years later, Oba Elegushi, with unwavering commitment, has reflected on their love story while pledging his steadfast commitment to their union.

His anniversary post read: “Reaching a five-year anniversary signifies more than just half a decade together; it’s a testament to strong commitment and enduring love. Our fifth anniversary is a milestone of over 1,800 days of friendship and nonstop love. Thank you for choosing to share this amazing journey with me. Happy five-year anniversary, my Queen.”

Olori Hadiza, who leads a private life, is inactive on social media.

Bitter pill to swallow

He married his first wife, Olori Sekinat, in 2003. Seven years later, he ascended the throne after his father, Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, passed on.

They have three daughters.

Two years after Oba Elegushi took Hadiza as his second wife, his first wife, Olori Sekinat, shared her feelings about the situation. PREMIUM TIMES reported how she described the decision as a ‘bitter pill to swallow’.

She expressed her disbelief and initial resistance to sharing her husband with another woman. However, she eventually accepted it as part of the sacrifices and demands that come with the throne.

