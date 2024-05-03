Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are set to visit Nigeria.

This visit marks the inaugural trip of the royal couple to Nigeria, following Prince Charles and Camilla’s last visit in 2018.

Their visit, scheduled for later this month, is focused on participating in discussions regarding the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games, created by Prince Harry, is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the royal couple’s visit on its official Facebook page, affirming that preparations are in place for officers and soldiers to welcome them.

“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honour and delight at the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, ‘s acceptance to visit Nigeria in May 2024.

“The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was in Germany at last year’s event, has accepted the invitation to host the games when granted to Nigeria,” the statement read.

The DHQ expressed their honour learning that Prince Harry and Meghan have accepted the invitation.

Rationale

They emphasised that the visit’s purpose was to strengthen Nigeria’s presence in the Invictus Games and explore the potential of hosting the event in the future.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, speaking on behalf of the DHQ, said that during their time in Nigeria, Prince Harry and Meghan will engage with service members and partake in various cultural activities.

However, specific details regarding the locations and dates of their upcoming trip have yet to be disclosed to the public.

About Invictus Games

The inaugural event was held in London in 2014.

Mr Gusau said the 2023 edition of the Invictus Games, held in Germany, boasted approximately 500 participants and representatives from 21 nations.

Nigeria, notably, achieved significant success with gold and silver medals during its debut participation in 2023.

“It could be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sporting event which offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women.

“It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation,” the statement read.

‘Invictus’ is Latin for ‘unconquered’, chosen to embody the fighting spirit of the wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and what they can achieve post-injury.

Brigadier Gusau further affirmed Nigeria’s keen interest in hosting the Games in the future.

Meghan’s Nigerian roots

In October 2022, Meghan Markle revealed on her Archetypes podcast that she had learned from a genealogy test that she has Nigerian heritage, which accounts for 43 per cent of her ancestry.

When Meghan shared the results of her genealogy test on her podcast, she said, “Forty-three per cent Nigerian.”

“I’m going to start digging deeper into all this because anybody I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, is like, What!”

Before the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, last September, Town and Country Magazine quoted Prince Harry as saying that Meghan would support Nigeria during the event.

“I’m not saying we play favourites in my home, but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” Harry said.

Despite being urged by the US State Department to “reconsider” their travel plans due to the nation’s security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear determined to proceed with their visit.

The Mirror stated they were safety warnings set out by the US State Department, which gave Nigeria a Level 3 advisory.

