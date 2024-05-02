Away from the hardship associated with fuel scarcity, social media space is abuzz with excitement as photos of former Big Brother Naija housemates Elozonam and Diane have surfaced, sparking reactions from fans and lovers of the reality TV show.

The duo established an unshakable friendship in the Pepper Dem House (BBNaija 2009 edition) but went low-key following several external interferences, especially from overzealous fans.

The photos, which have gone viral, show Elozonam and Diane in a cosy and intimate setting, fueling speculations about a possible romantic relationship.

While some fans have expressed their surprise at the development, many have praised the pair for taking the time to get to know each other outside the house before making their relationship public.

The photos have also sparked a lot of excitement among fans who have been shipping the two since their time in the Big Brother Naija house.

As the news spreads, fans eagerly await official confirmation from Elozonam and Diane. Will they make their relationship official soon? Only time will tell.

For now, fans are basking in the joy and excitement of seeing two of their favourite housemates potentially finding love with each other. As one fan aptly put it, “Love dem scatter… Whichever one, it will be amazing.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Reactions

The images have generated a lot of buzz, with many fans expressing their delight and approval of the potential couple.

On Instagram, fans have taken to the platform to share their thoughts, with many recounting how they both acted while they were in the house.

@shaddylinks: “Make Diane no do that thing she did to him again o… I hope it is real.” “We’ve always wanted this ship na them dey dull us,” added @jandjkiddiesandmore.

With fans showering the pair with love and admiration in the comment section, the photo has since become a point of reference for their fanbase“Dialo”.

“I wish it were true; I love them to be together,” commented @preety_path_. How do I love the two of them together?” wrote @engreacea.

Should we start shipping again?” added @asun.at.its.best. I love them together”.

Post BBNaija, Diane is an actress, producer, filmmaker, and business enthusiast.

She is known for her drama series Ricordi, which won Best Original Drama Series at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Elozanam, on the other hand, is now an actor, singer, influencer, and music producer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

