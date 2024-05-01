Precious Chikwendu, the partner of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, has firmly denied rumours of a reconciliation between them.

She made this known in a now-deleted Instagram story post on Tuesday, which partly read, “I refused your fueling the narrative that we are an item.”

Ms Chikwendu and Mr Fani-Kayode were involved in a messy custody battle over their four sons after they split in 2020.

However, in 2023, It was reported that the estranged couple were on their way to reconciliation when the supposed duo were seen together at a dinner celebrating Benjamin Kalu’s appointment as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It might have seemed like another event where estranged lovers coincidentally crossed paths, but this time, they took it further by sitting side by side and cosying up together.

However, the reunion between the former beauty queen and the ex-aviation minister appears to have been fleeting as Ms Chikwendu decisively ended the speculations.

She wrote, “I refuse to fuel the narrative that we are an item.”

She continued, “This Narc is so pained. I’m told I was reported to the President, who you claim is coming after me this time for cutting off a toxic manipulator who thinks the world revolves around Aso Drive. National issues have run out?”

“Just because I refused to fuel the narrative that we are an item. Anyway, this time is different. You can only manipulate the boys for five years max. After that, they will be your karma. I’m not even fighting anymore. We move! They will come looking for me at the right time. Till then, let me enjoy my vacation that is traumatising you.”

Flickers of hope

Ms Chiwendu’s recent Instagram post has now dimmed the beams of hope many had in the duo’s relationship.

Following the events where the couple were spotted together in 2022, Ms Chikwendu expressed gratitude to Fani-Kayode for allowing her to reunite with her children after a lengthy custody battle.

She mentioned his change of heart towards peaceful co-parenting, recognising the importance of avoiding prolonged conflicts.

However, this was not the first time the couple will be reuniting since their messy separation in 2020.

Mr Fani-Kayode shared a video to show they may have settled their differences regarding co-parenting.

“My sons spent the day with their mother yesterday! What a beautiful sight it was! Love, peace, and joy all around! Thanks be to God. @snowhiteey, Thanks, Mama Aragorn,” he wrote.

Before this time, the couple were involved in a lengthy legal battle over the custody of their children.

The ex-beauty queen petitioned various international organisations, including the United Nations (UN), Amnesty International, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), seeking justice and custody of her children.

She accused Mr Fani-Kayode of defying a court order that granted her access to their sons. The court had ordered Mr Fani-Kayode to allow Ms Chikwendu access to their children on neutral ground during Christmas and New Year.

