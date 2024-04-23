Renowned Italian perfumer Christian Provenzano has unveiled his eponymous perfume line in Nigeria.

The launch event held recently at the Kaly Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos, showcased not only the Christian Provenzano brand but also Sospiro, both linked to Provenzano’s unparalleled talent.

Mr Provenzano, a distinguished “perfume nose,” has crafted over 150 best-selling niche perfumes worldwide, earning him acclaim in the industry.

A perfume nose is a perfumer who is an expert in creating perfume compositions.

Over five decades of experience, he has created nearly a hundred compositions for esteemed brands like Agent Provocateur, Clive Christian, Penhaligon’s, Jo Malone, By Kilian, and Boadicea the Victorious.

Currently serving as the Global Director of Perfumery at CPL Aroma, Provenzano’s influence in the fragrance world is profound.

The launch of the CP brand in Lagos marks its inaugural introduction to Africa, with Seinde Signature Ltd. as the exclusive distributor in Nigeria.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including perfume collectors, celebrities, and dignitaries.

Some of the guests at the event included prominent figures like Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II; esteemed brand strategist and businessman Charles O’tudor; Big Brother Naija star Eriata Ese; and famous skit maker Adebowale Adebayo, famously known as Mr. Macaroni.

Speaking via a video message on the brand launch, Mr Provenzano apologised for his absence.

“I was really looking forward to seeing all of you. Unfortunately, I couldn’t fly yesterday because of the potential situation in the Middle East concerning Israel; airlines have been closed and it’s very risky for us. I will make it up to all of you when all the tensions are over, I will happily come to Nigeria to meet everyone who wants to meet me.”

“I want to thank Seinde Signature for arranging this event and I am so honored to have them as the sole distributor of my brand. Because I love their standards and quality, and being the only 100 per cent niche perfume store in Nigeria. I knew they were the perfect partners to launch my brand. I couldn’t be happier.”

Highlights

The brand experience kicked off with a chat with the Chief Executive Officer of Seinde Signature, Olaseinde Olushola, and the Managing Director, Oreoluwa Olushola, during a media special at the experience centre situated at the Oriental Hotel, after which connoisseurs and collectors of perfume gathered at the very exclusive event.

Mr Olushola also revealed that the event will be moved to Abuja where more buyers, connoisseurs, and collectors of perfume gather to experience the creations of Christian Provenzano and the Sospiro brands.

Christian Provenzano and the Sospiro brands

The Provenzano brand offers an exquisite range of 11 products, meticulously crafted to satisfy the olfactory desires of perfume enthusiasts.

Each fragrance is housed in luxurious emerald green bottles adorned with bejewelled caps, epitomising elegance and luxury.

Also, the Sospiro brand presents a collection of 17 products, also created by the master perfumer Christian Provenzano, exclusively for Sospiro.

Inspired by the beauty of classical music, each scent is a harmonious blend of the finest ingredients.

