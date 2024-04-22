Ngozi and Titilola, the wives of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, have sparked controversy on social media with posters welcoming Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

These distinct posters were created on Tuesday to welcome the First Lady during her scheduled visit to Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Mrs Tinubu is expected to grace Tuesday’s turning of the SOD ceremony christened Alternative High School for Girls to be launched at Oke D. O Ilesha, Osogbo

The posters displayed images of the two women extending a warm welcome to Mrs Tinubu. The governor’s wives claimed the title of First Lady.

In the widely circulated posters, netizens described their actions as engaging in a competition for visibility and to outdo each other.

First Lady

On Monday, the governor’s wives endorsed themselves as the First Lady of Osun State in the two posters sighted by PREMIUM TIMES.

In her poster, Mrs Ngozi featured a picture of Mrs Tinubu alongside the text, “Welcome to the state of living spring. Experience the beauty of Osun State’s landscape.”

However, Mrs Titilola’s welcoming poster featured her picture alongside the First Lady (Mrs Tinubu) and her husband in the middle.

The poster affixed to what appears to be a utility pole bore the message, “Official turning of the SOD ceremony of the Alternative High School For Girls at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo, Osun State—commissioned today, 23rd April 2024 by Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu (CON OON), The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Since Mr Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) assumed office as the 6th civilian governor of Osun State on 27 November 2022, citizens have been pondering the identity of the First Lady.

The governor’s wives played significant roles in his gubernatorial aspirations and campaigns.

Who’s the First Lady?

As the posters kept circulating on social media, the question arose, “Who is the First Lady?”

An X user, Olusola Bauchi (aronvic98), raised concerns about the governor’s wives’ inability to reach a consensus and collaborate effectively.

Cant they come to a consensus and work together?

Cant they come to a consensus and work together?

Adedotun (remidotun86), another X user, expressed concern that Osun State faced challenges due to the governor’s wives claiming the title of First Lady.

Muhyideen Bolakale, a Facebook user, noted that traditionally, only one lady would represent the office of the governor’s wife, but the current situation in Osun State deviated from this norm.

While some may not perceive the action as detrimental to the state, critical thinkers would recognise the inappropriate circumstances affecting the governor’s household.

“It shows that the governor cannot manage his own marital home. The question that is now begging for an answer is, “If a governor can’t manage his marital affairs, will he effectively manage the affairs of his State?” Bolakale added.

The real First Lady

However, on Monday, the Osun State Government clarified the confusion in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Alimi.

On Monday, the statement shared on the state’s official X page revealed the officially recognised wife of the governor.

It partly read: “The wife of Osun State Governor Titilola Adeleke has described the Tuesday visit of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Osogbo, the State capital, as yet another important avenue to be maximised to the fullest because of the many goodies associated with such a visit for the growth and development of people, especially women and children’’.

According to the statement, Mrs Titilola hosted members of a special committee established by her husband for the visit of the First Lady.

Wife of Osun State Governor, Chief (Mrs ) Titilola Adeleke has described the Tuesday visit of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Osogbo, the State capital, as yet another important avenue to be maximised to the fullest because of the many goodies associated with such a visit for the growth and development of people, especially women and children.

She said Mrs Tinubu’s visit would bring numerous benefits, such as the growth and development of people, especially women and children.

