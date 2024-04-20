President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Tunde Onakoya on setting a new world chess record and putting up Nigeria’s resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity for global acclaim.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Ngelale said that Mr Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon on Saturday, after playing for over 58 hours and winning every match in tow.

He said that the President celebrated the Nigerian Chess Champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa for the rare feat.

He said Mr Tinubu also lauded the reason driving this compelling demonstration of character, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

“The President states Mr Onakoya has shown a streak customary among Nigeria’s youth population, the audacity to make good change happen; to baffle impossibility, and propel innovations and solutions to the nation’s challenges, even from corners of disadvantage.

“The President affirms that Nigeria’s youths have demonstrated in all fields, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, the pulsating skit-making enterprise, education, science, and technology, that great exploits can truly come from small quarters.

“President Tinubu commends the inclination of Nigerians – across artificial partitions – for unity, once again exemplified through their undiluted support for this epoch-making endeavour,” he said.

Mr Ngelale said the President assured all citizens that his administration remains committed to creating and expanding opportunities for the youth to explore and exercise their abilities and become the symbols of greatness our nation represents into the future.

(NAN)

