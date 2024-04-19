The management of Arise News, operated by Arise Broadcasting Limited, has announced that the news channel is now live in South Africa and nine other countries on the continent.

In a statement signed by its Chief of Staff to the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, Fauziya Mohammed, the management disclosed that the news channel is available on Multichoice/DSTV Channel 416.

The other nine countries where the news channel goes live are Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The statement read: “With the new additions, Arise News Channel is live in 54 African countries. It is already available to audiences in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda, as well as in Cameroon, Sudan, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Francophone Africa.

“The Emmy-winning Arise News Channel, which marked its 11th anniversary on 31 January this year, is Africa’s premier broadcaster globally, showcasing the continent in Business, Politics, Technology, Commerce, Science, Sports, Show Business, and Fashion while projecting the best of Africa – its peoples and cultures around the world.”

Telling African stories

The Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Nduka Obaigbena, affirmed the media outlet’s determination to launch in all countries worldwide.

Mr Obaigbena stated that Arise News’s expansion to Southern Africa solidifies its position as the foremost broadcaster in Africa, characterised by independence and clear thinking.

He said, “We are determined to celebrate the best of Africa and tell the African story in the global marketplace. We shall continually showcase the emerging African century, in which Nigeria and other African countries will be some of the leading economies worldwide.

“This is a marathon and not a dash: we will do for Nigeria and Africa what the CNNs, the BBCs, and Aljazeeras have done for their nations and regions. No one will shape your narrative better than you in the emerging AI-driven new information highway.”

Mr Obaigbena commended Multichoice for its groundbreaking initiative in Southern Africa’s media landscape.

Arise News Channel operates a 24-hour broadcast from studios in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria; Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa; London, the United Kingdom; and New York, the United States.

The Channel can also be viewed in the UK and across Europe on the Sky platform (Sky Channel 516) and Freeview (Channel 136), the Centric Channel in the USA, and also on the Hot Bird platform, which transmits to Europe, North Africa in the Middle East.

Arise News Channel is also available to streaming audiences worldwide through the ARISE Play platform.

