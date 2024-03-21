The Chancellor of Madonna University, Emmanuel Edeh, has said female students who gain admission into the university as virgins also graduate as virgins.

The Catholic priest said this during the university’s 25th anniversary, which was held on Wednesday in Elele, Rivers State.

Among the distinguished guests at the event were notable figures like the deputy speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and the Bishop of Ekwlobia Diocese, Cardinal Peter Okpaleke.

In a viral video, the Catholic priest who founded the University in 1999, while delivering a speech at the event, boasted that many individuals abroad looking for virgins to marry should come to Madonna University.

Mr Edeh confidently stated that Madonna University stands out globally for maintaining the purity of its students.

He said, “It is only in this university that it is maintained that girls who have entered the university as virgins graduate as virgins. You can join our university as a virgin and graduate as a virgin.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna University.”

It Is Only In Madonna University That Girls Graduate As Virgins – Founder pic.twitter.com/dlTpNDc8Py — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 20, 2024

He explained that all students live on their campuses and cannot live off-campus for effective monitoring.

Mr Edeh said that issues related to cultism, molestation, examination malpractice, and all other social vices cannot be found in the school.

He said, “We have 100 per cent residency of our students, which means that we do not allow our students to live in hotels or anywhere else and start coming to the school.”

“Our 100 per cent boarding system on the university campus enhances effective monitoring, guidance, and counselling, and with all the levels of management to know the students better, for more appropriate guidance.”

