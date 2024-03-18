As the naira continues to perform poorly against the dollar, several small and medium-scale businesses have had to adjust their mode of operations to cut cost.
This is the case with Aisha Hashim, the under-30 CEO of Shakara Nourish Bowl.
Ms Hashim, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, revealed how the high exchange rate has affected her business and how she is coping with the situation.
Watch the video below.
