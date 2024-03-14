Ebaide Joy, a fast-rising singer, has joined the list of Nigerians to embark on solo drives from foreign countries to Lagos State. Ebaide joins the likes of Pelumi Nubi and Kunle Adeyanju.

In January, Ms Nubi, residing in the UK, embarked on a solo drive from London to Lagos, joining professional motorcyclist Mr Adeyanju, who previously completed a similar ride with a motorcycle.

Mr Adeyanju’s journey was to raise funds for polio eradication in Nigeria. At the same time, Ms Nubi, currently on the trip (with a car), aims to demonstrate that impossible goals can be achieved.

The singer, who goes by the stage name, Ebaide, has three notable hits to her credit, JAPA, Carry Go, and Different.

She started her vacation (with a motorcycle) on 11 March from Mombasa, Kenya.

Driven by a personal experience after God gave her a second chance at life following a life-altering experience in her 20s, the singer refuses to be held down by any limitations or naysayers.

She said: “Since childhood, life has thrown me a lot of rubbish. I have taken everything, thinking life would improve, but I realised it wouldn’t until I improved myself. When I was 23 years old, I was involved in a car accident that’ll forever change my life. Two people beside me died, but I survived and landed in a wheelchair for several months until I did surgery using titanium screws and rods holding my spinal cord in place.

“I spent months thinking I won’t walk again. I was just 23, so after the surgery, I was able to walk. My life changed. I became active, free, and energetic. I just wanted to see and explore the world because I’m supposed not to be here. I’m supposed to be in a wheelchair or dead.”

Motivation

Ebaide, on her YouTube page on Tuesday, said she had vowed to live happily and freely if she regained her legs, maintaining that situations and circumstances never define her life.

The singer, who moved to Kenya in 2021, expressed her vision of doing something unimaginable because of her newfound lease on life.

“I am not supposed to be here. I got a second chance at life when I was 23,” Ebaide said.

She noted that after regaining the function of her limbs through surgery, she dedicated her life to living freely, hence exhibiting what seemed like bravery.

Preparation

Ebaide mentioned that in preparation for her journey, she bought a motorcycle named Rory in July 2023.

She described the preparatory stage of the journey as problematic, particularly considering that South Sudan is among the countries she would pass through.

“The requirements for crossing that country are seemingly unrealistic, but as I said, it’s me and my baby girl against the world. I have so much faith in her (Rory). It’s me and Rory against the world (at least, for the next few months). Every step in this journey is exciting and rich.”

“I started my motorcycling journey with her, so it’s only fair to see some parts of the world with her. I have so much faith in her.”

Ebaide mentioned that she dedicated time to learning to ride the motorcycle (Rory) without sustaining any bruises or scars because she plans to travel the world with it.

She further explained that despite the motorcycle falling on her during preparations, it hasn’t diminished the joy it brings her.

Ebaide explained that the journey from Kenya to Lagos marked the first leg, adding that the second leg will commence from Nigeria to Morocco.

Life on the road

Ebaide further stated that she had backpacked through several countries before opting to either build a van or travel with a tricycle.

She expressed that backpacking never provided the same fulfilment as living on the road full-time.

Ebaide firmly believed that no other form of freedom was as appealing to her as living on the road.

After announcing her decision to drive solo from Kenya to Lagos, Ebaide said some people thought she was crazy, while others called her brave.

“I had spent ten weeks travelling with a tricycle and living on the road. During that trip, I realised how much I love living on the road. Crazy is correct, but brave, not so much. I am scared shitless. I mean, it’s about the countries I will be travelling through.

“It’s about the ‘dangerous’ vehicle I am choosing to use. It’s about doing it all by myself. It’s about not understanding the language some of these countries speak. It’s so nerve-wracking my racing heart constantly pleads for mercy,” she noted.

The journey

The singer, who said she is living with titanium screws and rods holding her spinal cord in place, noted that this situation would not deter her from experiencing life to the fullest.

The video creator, who embarked on her journey from Mombasa, will travel through Uganda to South Sudan and finally to the border of the Central African Republic. From there, she plans to continue through Cameroon to Nigeria, entering Lagos through Calabar, Cross River State.

She finds the journey exciting due to the absence of motorcyclists on the road and the lack of available videos to manage her expectations.

In another video on her Instagram page on 8 February, she said she would travel via the Trans-African highway.

The Trans-African Highway is an overland route connecting African countries. The highway will traverse at least 18 countries; it begins in Cairo â€“ Egypt, and passes through Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa.

“I do not know what to expect. How frigging thrilling is that? I have done many exciting things in my life, and that’s why I know that ‘excitement’ is too mild a word for how I truly feel. I am over the moon with happiness and fear,” she added.

The overland adventurer described the journey as the most expansive expedition of her life. “This wild idea crept into my mind sometime last year, just before I purchased my motorcycle.

“I had spent ten weeks travelling with a tricycle and embracing life on the road. During that journey, I realised my profound love for immersing myself in the nomadic lifestyle.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

