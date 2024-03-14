For the third almost three years to Emmanuela Ropo.

The first controversy to hit the highly publicised marriage was in April 2022, when the singer denied being slapped by his wife over infidelity allegations.

The ‘Ade Ori Okin’ singer in 2023 denied having issues in his marriage after a footage of him rejecting a kiss from Emmanuella at his 66th surprise birthday party surfaced online.

The latest scandal confronting the singer is an alleged affair between him and Folake Ibile, a socialite.

KWAM 1 further denied being married to Ms Ibile, stating that the claim was false.

He clarified that their only connection is a coincidental surname, emphasising that she (Folake) is happily married to another man.

KWAM 1 refuted allegations of extra-marital affairs in a statement issued by his media adviser, Kunle Rasheed, saying the news was fabricated and without merit.

The 67-year-old Fuji star confirmed that his marriage to Emmanuella remains intact.

He said, “Let it be clear: K1 and his wife enjoy a strong and harmonious marriage, untouched by the lies and rumours of malicious sources. They are deeply devoted to each other and without any insinuation of discord.

“K1 turned 67 on the 3rd of March 2024, and he and his stunning wife shared the day in love and harmony in a low-key ceremony.”

More rumours

KWAM 1 also denied being in a relationship with a female chef, stating that he had never been involved with one or employed a female chef.

He dismissed the allegations of being in a relationship with a chef as baseless and purely fictional.

KWAM 1 attributed the rumour to gossip blogs attempting to sow chaos.

“This fabricated statement is entirely baseless and orchestrated by those seeking to create chaos. First and foremost, K1 is not involved in a relationship or affair with any society woman.

“Furthermore, there is no truth to the claim of K1 being in a relationship with a female chef; such allegations are unfounded and purely fictional, as he does not even have and has never had a female chef,” he stated.

Background

After several shots at matrimony, Kwam 1 married Emmanuella in November 2021.

Emmanuella is his third officially known wife after Titi Masha, whom he married in 2017, and Yewande, who lives in Canada with their children.

The couple had an elaborate wedding ceremony at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake Abeokuta, graced by over 30 monarchs.

It was the first time the Fuji maestro would stage a grand and public wedding. Emmanuela is the only woman he has ever shown off and eulogised on social media.

The singer’s wife, who is in her 40s, runs a thriving children’s boutique and gifts store, Partydreams, in Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

She also has a liquor store and is a forex trader. She attended Yaba College of Technology, where she studied Estate Management.

In July 2022, the singer reassured his wife that she was the last wife he would ever marry.

“She is my wife. I will never let you go, and this one must not go. No more pack and go,’’ the singer gestured through the song’s lyrics by pointing at his wife sitting by his side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

