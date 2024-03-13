On Wednesday, a Summit addressing period poverty was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Innovative Solutions to Combat Period Poverty in Nigeria” and organised by Safety For Every Girl (SFEG), the summit coincided with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day 2024.

Period poverty is a widespread health concern that describes the inaccessibility to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities. Additionally, it can also signify the financial instability that women and girls experience due to the high cost of menstrual supplies.

SFEG, a non-governmental organisation committed to eradicating period poverty, expressed delight at hosting Africa’s first-ever Period Summit.

The event aimed to address period poverty, initiate crucial conversations, raise awareness, and propose tailored solutions for the Nigerian context.

During the summit, attendees had the opportunity to delve into a spectrum of women’s health issues, including menstrual health and the economic consequences of period poverty. Influential voices led the insightful discussions, thought leaders, business executives, and gender equality advocates.

Chioma Nwigwe, Founder of SFEG and Convener of the Period Summit, expressed her dedication to raising awareness of the dangers of period poverty and closing the gap for vulnerable teenage girls and women across Nigeria.

She emphasised the need for action, stating, “Women have either been ignored or regulated in the conversation about period poverty. It is time to take action and establish pathways for better access to menstrual hygiene products. It is time to create a new normal for young girls and women because menstrual health is essential to overall well-being.”

Highlights

Highlights included a Teens Fireside Chat, moderated by Filmmaker & Brand Influencer Alex Unusual, featured Writer, Tech Programmer & On-Air-Personality Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina; and students of Bright Achievers Secondary School Bariga, Favour Ezenkweke and Fatia Animashaun where they discussed the topic “Overcoming Period Stigma – Body Positivity, Self Love & Care.”

The summit also witnessed the awards presentation for the First-ever SFEG National Essay Competition, recognising outstanding submissions on the discourse of period poverty.

Other highlights included spoken-word renditions, networking opportunities, and musical performances, including a saxophone presentation by 8-year-old Adewole Nifemi, aka Pink Sax Girl, among other fun activities.

Safety For Every Girl Foundation remains dedicated to empowering women and girls by hosting pivotal events like the Period Summit and regularly reaching out to challenged communities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Speakers included renowned actor, model and producer Eku Edewor; General Manager HR at Pan African Towers, Chisom Ndukwe; Executive Coach & CEO of BMO Advisory, Bola Matel-Okoh; and Legal/Compliance Officer at Lukefield Finance Company Ltd.

Others are Chimezu Arogundade; Reality TV Star, 43rd Miss Nigeria & Brand influencer Beauty Tukura; Public speaker & Executive Director of the 100k Club, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor); MD of Pinnacle Medical Services, Maymunah Kadiri; TV presenter and entrepreneur Eme Ime Okwoche, among others.

