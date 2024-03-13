Inter Lagos Football Club, also known as “The Pride of Lagos”, kicked off International Women’s Day with an innovative gesture that stunned spectators.

The football club, founded in 2023, introduced special jerseys paying tribute to influential Nigerian celebrities and African female personalities during their recent home match against Solution FC.

The jersey tribute featured prominent figures such as Okonjo Iweala, Chizoba Wigwe, Dora Akunyili, Folorunso Alakija, Tobi Amusan, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Chimamanda Adichie, Asa, and Oby Ezekwesili.

Entertainers and businesswomen were also featured in the new jerseys: Mo Abudu, Ibukun Awosika, Funke Akindele, Tiwa Savage, Jumoke Adenowo, Genevieve Nnaji, Jumoke Adenowo, Nike Okundaye, Buchi Emecheta and Tosin Fashoyin.

Breaking away from tradition, Inter Lagos FC replaced the conventional name and sponsor tags on their jerseys with the faces of inspirational African women.

In a thrilling home match that captivated fans and spectators alike, Inter Lagos secured a resounding 3-0 victory against Solution FC. Leading striker Sesay Abdul and midfield dynamo Tony Obia scored the goals.

Lanre Vigo, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inter Lagos FC, expressed pride in championing women’s empowerment and inclusion.

He said, “At Inter Lagos, we believe in using our platform to inspire positive change and challenge societal norms. By honouring these inspirational African women on our jerseys, we aim to amplify their voices and inspire the next generation of leaders in sports and beyond.”

Currently, in the Nigerian National League, 2023/2024 season, with a domestic fan base acting as the 12th man on the field of play, cheering the players on to victory and a budding global presence with solid digital footprints, Inter Lagos FC has her sights set on dominating football in Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

