Krystyna PyszkovÃ¡ of the Czech Republic has been crowned winner of the 71st edition of Miss World on Saturday night in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Ms PyszkovÃ¡, the current Miss Czech Republic, took over from Karolina Bielawska from Poland.

The model and lawyer is the second Czech Republic representative to be crowned Miss World since Tatana Kucharova in 2006.

Miss World is the oldest existing international beauty pageant, created in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley in 1951.

A Nigerian representative, Ada Eme, was ranked in the top 40 (qualifiers for the grand finale) out of 112 contestants in the competition.

Ms Eme, an Abia State model, won the 2022 edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN).

The 25-year-old worked as an events organiser and established the ‘Ada Goes to School,’ a scholarship scheme offering children scholarships.

In Miss World history, Agbani Darego is the only Nigerian and African to have won the contest. Agbani won the 51st edition of the competition in 2001.

Miss World

According to the Miss World website, Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon secured the first runner-up position.

AchÃ© Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago and Lesego Chombo from Botswana made the top 4.

Leticia Frota from Brazil, Hannah Tumukunde from Ugandaâ€”Jessica Gagen from England, and Sini Shetty from India made the top 8.

Pyszkova

Ms PyszkovÃ¡’s pageantry career started in 2022 when she was selected as a finalist for Miss Czech Republic 2022 and went on to win the contest.

Born in TÅ™inec, she is pursuing degrees in law at Charles University in Prague and management at MCI Management Center Innsbruck in Innsbruck.

She is the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.

According to the Miss World website, Miss World, who is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German, advocates sustainable development through education, citing her proudest moment as the establishment of an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania, where she volunteered.

She enjoys playing the transverse flute and the violin and has a passion for music and art, having spent nine years in an art academy.

