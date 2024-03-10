An obituary poster of a Nigerian man identified as James Okuwe Uwoezi is trending on social media. Its title ‘‘Fear Woman: The Adulterous Wife, has stirred up several reactions.”

Nigerians are buzzing with curiosity over the obituary announcement, especially the damning accusation against the late Mr Uwoezi’s wife, whose name was not mentioned, blaming her alleged infidelity for his demise on 3 March.

The obituary poster, featuring a photo of the accused wife, is also causing a stir in Delta State.

It is reported that infidelity by a married woman is considered a taboo and sacrilege in the Okuwe, Okpara Community, and Ikibo of Uzih Community, Irri Kingdom, Isoko South, Delta State.

Mr Uwoezi, an engineering graduate from Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, was a father of four: three sons and a daughter.

According to several social media comments, it was reported that in the local customs, if a married woman is unfaithful and no traditional cleansing rituals are performed, it is believed that the husband will meet his untimely end.

However, this newspaper has yet to verify these claims, but speculations suggest that the husband discovered his wife’s infidelity but failed to undergo the traditional cleansing process.

A Facebook user, Osem Stanley, shared a narrative on a comment claiming that the husband caught his wife in the act but chose to inform his pastor instead of seeking traditional cleansing. The pastor advised forgiveness, but tragedy struck when the man took back his wife, leading to a strange ailment that eventually claimed his life.

The obituary

The obituary announcement sadly declares the untimely departure of Mr Uwoezi, attributing his death to his wife’s infidelity.

The announcement states that he is survived by an unfaithful wife, children, and numerous relatives, among others.

Strong-willed relatives are said to have taken matters into their own hands to prove a point, as the obituary notice, signed by Kelvin Iribo and Double Chief Atanoma Odhowho, reads: ‘Fear Woman: The Adulterous Wife.’

The poster accused Mr Uwoezi’s wife of infidelity, and it claimed that her adulterous lifestyle led to his death on 3 March, at age 41.

The obituary reads:

“Gone too soon”. With pains in our hearts but total submission to the will of God. We, the families of OKUWE of Okpara Community & IKIBO of Uzih Community, both of Irri Kingdom, Isako South LGA Delta State, regret to announce the painful exit of our beloved Son, Husband, Brother, Cousin & Uncle.”

“Late Mr James Okuwe Uwoezi, whose death occurred on the 3rd of March 2024 as a result of infidelity from his wife. He is survived by an adulterous wife, children and numerous relatives’’.

Though he died on 3rd March, he will be buried on 12 March, according to the information on the burial poster.

“Corpse leaves Elo & Favour Clinic Mortuary along Avaira Road, Irri for his family compound, Odhuogho Street, Okpara Community, Irri Lying in state/Interment at his compound, Chapel of God’s Grace Street, off Aviara Road, Irri, Delta State,’’ the obituary read.

