Asake, Rema, Burna Boy lose BRIT awards

Asake, Burna Boy, and Rema missed the 2024 BRIT awards (the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards) held at London’s 02 Arena on 2 March.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the Best International Act of the Year category but lost to American star Solána Rowe, known as SZA.

Similarly, Rema’s Calm Down lost the Best International Song of the Year award to American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus’s Flowers.

Rema to perform at J Cole’s Dreamville Festival as Ayra Starr joins Chris Brown on North American tour

Rema will grace the stage at the 2024 Dreamville Festival as one of the performers.

The festival was scheduled for 6 and 7 April at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, US.

Rema will perform alongside Nicki Minaj, Monica, Muni Long and American rapper J. Cole, who organised the annual festival.

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr will join American singer-songwriter Chris Brown on his North American tour this year.

The ‘Rush’ crooner and Muni Long will join the 34-year-old as special guests on his ‘11:11’ tour of the United States and Canada.

The 26-city tour will kick off in Detriot on 4 June and make stops in Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on 6 August.

Odumodublvck, Rick Ross discuss the possibility of joint album

American rapper Rick Ross engaged Odumodublvck on the possibility of a joint album.

During a live Instagram session on Friday, Rick Ross committed to working with Odumodublvck and other African acts.

The 48-year-old said he will link up with Odumodublvck during his North American tour with Shallipopi.

In February, Rick Ross expressed his intention to work with Odumodublvck, Portable and others.

Rick Ross also promised to link up with Odumodublvck during his North American tour with Shallipopi. He advised the 30-year-old singer to put more effort into his music to “empower your team and your family”.

“I want you to remember. Do not stop. Keep getting money. Always keep products for these guys to sell. That is how you empower your team and your family.”

Odumodublvck became famous after he released his single ‘Picanto’ featuring Ecko Miles and Zlatan.

Music producer Rexxie is engaged

Nigerian record producer Ezeh Faith, Rexxie, announced his engagement with lover Chisom.

He shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on Instagram, disclosing that Chisom agreed to be his wife.

“She said yes. We have a wedding to plan. Chichi2025, love you.”

Rexxie is famous for creating the Zanku sound and producing Naira Marley’s Soapy, Tesumole and the song KPK with MohBad.

He also produced songs like Comma and Bebo on the Grammy-winning album Twice As Tall by Burna Boy.

Femi Brainard’s US Sourjon

Actor Femi Brainard narrated how he took up the role of a cab driver in the United States to provide for his family.

The actor disclosed this during an appearance on comedian Teju Oyelakin’s podcast.

He said he sometimes felt guilty for exposing his wife to the challenges of being a cab driver.

The 53-year-old actor stated that many Nigerians who saw him as a cab driver in the US were shocked to see a celebrity earning a living driving a cab.

The actor is famous for his roles in Doctor Bello (2013), Married but Living Single (2012) and Smoke & Mirrors (2008).

Shallipopi, Odumodublvck for joint North American tour

Shallipopi and Odumodublvck announced a joint North American tour titled ‘Nigeria’s Most Wanted.’

They (the rappers) announced on their social media pages that the tour will take place in seven cities from 27 April to 27 May.

The tour will start in Minneapolis at the Uptown Theater and journey through arenas in Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Maryland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Houston before concluding on 27 May in Dallas.

Pearl Shim Mugalla’s alleged pregnancy

Famous young actress Pearl Shim Mugalla, Daniella, allegedly welcomed a baby.

In a viral footage, the young actress, born to a South Korean father, was seen carrying and caring for a baby in her arms.

She shot into the limelight for her role in Little Daniella and has featured in over 12 movies, including My Kids and I, All I Want for Christmas, In Bondage, Lent, and Hostage.

She was born on 27 June 2008 in Warri, Delta State, to the late Afor Franca Mugalla.

Actress Biodun Okeowo is engaged

Actress Biodun Okeowo, known as Omoborty, is engaged.

Omoborty announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing photos and videos of her man popping the question to her while on bended knees.

She wrote, ‘’Yes, forever Ade mi. This king is all mine and mine alone in Christ. On Christ the Solid Rock, we stand in this union. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, everyone. I appreciate the love, comments, and posts.

“The love is massive; I’m speechlessly grateful to everyone who celebrated with me!”

Funmi Awelewa slams show promoter for clout-chasing with Sisi Quadri.

Actress Funmi Awelewa criticised show promoter Fathia Entertainments for exploiting the late actor Sisi Quadri’s name for publicity.

The promoter announced that Sisi Quadri’s visa was approved before his death and announced the postponement of its event, 9jafest, to mourn him.

But Funmi, on her Instagram, disputed the claim, stating that Sisi Quadri did not visit the US Embassy to apply for or collect a visa.

She also cautioned the show promoter to refrain from spreading falsehoods and seeking attention through Sisi Quadri’s death while his family is still grieving the sudden loss.

Laide Bakare, Eniola Badmus lock horns over book launch outfit

Actresses Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus engaged in another online feud over the former’s outfit choice.

Laide unveiled her book, for which she has been building anticipation in the past year.

However, her attire, consisting of a white outfit and an orange cape, became the target of online ridicule.

Eniola, on Instagram, jested about Bakare’s attire, indirectly referring to her by asking which colleague had worn a particular outfit.

Responding to Eniola, Laide expressed disappointment that others who didn’t celebrate her success in the movie industry were quick to criticise her.

Laide also expressed surprise at Eniola’s remarks, given their friendship since their days at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Tolani Baj virginity

Reality TV star Tolani Baj disclosed she lost her virginity at the age of 24 because she didn’t explore in her early 20s.

Tolani Baj revealed this during the Bahd And Boujee Podcast episode co-hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe.

She also claimed she could have remained a virgin until the age of 30 and still felt content.

“I wasn’t eager to see what people were discussing until I turned 24. I had sex, and I was like, ‘So this is even it?’”

Nkechi Blessing’s remarks on 3rd mainland bridge

Actress Nkechi Blessing disclosed she narrowly avoided an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Nkechi, on her Instagram page, warned that the bridge was unsafe, resembling a death trap.

Her statement followed an accident that claimed the life of Benson Akintoye, an aide to MC Oluomo on the bridge.

She advised against speeding on the bridge, emphasising its deceptive beauty and smoothness compared to its previous condition.

I have never slept with, dated married man – Tacha

Reality TV star Tacha, in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, said she has never slept or dated a married man.

Contrary to popular belief, she said she could never be accused of being with a married man.

Tacha challenged people to bring forth evidence of such relationships, confident they would because they were fully aware that none existed.

Tacha emphasised that all her achievements were a result of her hard work.

How my leg almost got amputated – Actress Michelle Dede

Actress Michelle Dede recounted how her leg was almost amputated after she was involved in an accident. She narrated her ordeal on Instagram.

She said she was excited about what the new year (January) held and was preparing to be on an Ebony Life/Netflix series. Still, the next moment, she was rushed to the hospital, bleeding profusely after the accident.

She said the journey was fraught with tears, pain, and denial as she faced the physical and emotional toll of her health crisis.

The actress also appreciated God for enabling her to walk again after the ordeal.

The 39-year-old actress co-produced Flower Girl and starred in the television series ‘Desperate Housewives Africa’ and the 2017 drama thriller ‘What Lies Within’.

Remi Aluko says Afrobeats artists stole from Fuji music

Fuji singer Remi Aluko, known as Igwe of Fuji, accused Afrobeats artists of stealing from Fuji music.

In an interview with Echo Room, Aluko said Afrobeats singers utilised sounds from Fuji music. He said, “They stole from Fuji music; they knew that. Afro people knew. They stole a lot of things. Part of the chorus was from Fuji.”

The artiste is famous for tracks like “Baba Bose Tide (Alujo)”, “Brutality”, “Ironu O Gbodo Poju” and many more.

