The chaotic situation between Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, and his estranged wife, Sheila David, is far from over.

Israel, on Tuesday, on his Instagram handle and in an interview with Daddy Freeze, asked his estranged wife to return the bride price he paid adequately.

The couple held a glamorous wedding in Benin City in October 2022. In November 2023, he announced the end of the union and engaged in an unending social media war.

Describing her as fame-hungry, Israel said that Sheila’s parents “compelled” him to share the money sprayed at their wedding with them because he married their daughter, a virgin.

In November 2023, He shared a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt via his Instagram page and wrote, “The receipt of [N]1m, part of money sprayed at the wedding. Sheila’s parents held my neck to share with them since their daughter was a virgin. They also compelled me to buy her iPhone 14 Promax [N]1.2m, which she’s using.”

Sheila, meanwhile, denied his allegations that she dumped their marriage as soon as she became famous and that she and her family were “gold diggers” who defrauded him.

Domestic Violence

Sheila had stated that she left the marriage because of domestic violence, saying contrary to Israel’s claim, she is from a well-to-do family, adding that her dad and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, are “first cousins”.

On Tuesday, Isreal, in an Instagram interview with Daddy Freeze, said that on the day Sheila’s bride price was paid, he spent over N2,000,000 in cash and on items.

On Wednesday, Israel, on Instagram, asked his estranged wife to return the bride price appropriately paid. The Edo-born socialite said in this post that Sheila could not transfer the bride price directly to his account because his family paid the bride price, and it was paid in person.

The 30BG influencer added that they were legally married. Therefore, only a Federal High Court has the statutory power to dissolve their marriage.

The 32-year-old socialite relived how disappointed he was at the turn of events after his marriage to Sheila. Israel also revealed how he waited for a long time before taking a wife so as not to choose wrongly.

He was also relieved that he met his wife at church and believed He was making the right choice.

Israel recounted how he believed a pastor’s daughter, a member of the evangelism team, and a genuine lover of God seemed perfect for building a good home. To his surprise, he alleged that Sheila changed totally and hardly prayed after the wedding ceremony.

The 1991-born public figure expressed in the interview with Daddy Freeze how shocked and perplexed he was at how Sheila changed after their wedding ceremony.

Israel pointed out that when he met his wife, she struggled with just 3,000 followers on Instagram. But after they met and she became a public figure, her followers rose to over 120,000, and her account was verified.

The Nigerian socialite expressed shock and disappointment in his estranged wife’s parents. Israel revealed that the lowest amount he has given to his mother-in-law for upkeep was N50,000.

More woes

At the same time, he gave his wife at least N200,000 and sometimes N500,000 monthly as pocket money.

Israel expressed his shock at how he visited his in-laws the Sunday before he was served court papers by his wife, with her parents’ consent. He said during the visit to his in-law’s house, he was well received and entertained but didn’t suspect they had other plans for him.

The Edo-born logistics manager discussed how Sheila complained of not being sexually satisfied despite marrying her as a virgin.

He added that his estranged wife also described his relationship with his boss, Davido and Senator Danjuma as demeaning and embarrassing. Israel expressed how he found such complaints from Sheila absurd because these people have been of great help to him.

Israel revealed during the interview with Daddy Freeze that on a particular day, he travelled to Lagos and discovered that his wife had left with her belongings to stay with her friend in Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

