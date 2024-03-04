Miss Nigeria beauty pageant has named Senami Sosu, Chioma Okigbo, and Olatomiwa Williams as new board members, bringing the total number of members to six.

Miss Nigeria is an annual pageant showcasing the positive attributes of Nigerian women and awarding university scholarships.

The board announced this on Instagram.

Ms Sosu, Okigbo, and Williams will join accomplish filmmaker Ego Boyo, 24th Miss Nigeria winner and British-trained Fellow Accountant Wunmi Ogunbiyi, and Associate Vice President and Portfolio Manager at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Aisha Abba-Kyari on the board.

Talented screen star Rita Dominic will chair the board.

Folio Communications, owned by Rita’s husband, Fidelis Anosike, organised the pageant for 16 years.

On 22 October 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Folio handed over the production of Miss Nigeria to Rita and Audrey Silva Company (TASC), owned by actress and film director Mildred Okwo.

The unveiling of the board members elicited positive reactions as many pageant lovers praised the board’s credibility.

Who are the new board members?

Senami Sosu is the MD/CEO of Imanes Interiors Limited, a world-class interior design establishment with years of experience and an array of prestigious clientele.

Ms Sosu has 25 years of experience in interior design and has successfully diversified into the real estate industry where her creative flair has given her an edge to create successful businesses.

Given her vast knowledge and interests in business, she has also actively participated in other industries. Currently, she sits on the board of two other companies, one in the oil and gas industry and the other in the mining industry, where she plays an active role.

Beyond business, she is a dedicated philanthropist championing causes for women and children. She is deeply committed to her family and community.

Chioma Okigbo has over 28 years of experience working with clients and administering their assets.

Also, she’s the founder of Body Beautiful FLP. This marketing company helps people achieve their personal wellness and business goals.

Olatomiwa Williams is a mentor, leader, and tech enthusiast with 20 years of experience in the information technology industry. She assisted organisations in leveraging the power of technology to achieve their business goals by setting her goals on empowering women in tech.

She works for Microsoft in Nigeria and Ghana, with her notable passion for seeing women succeed in the tech industry and contributing to technological innovation and advancement.

She spearheads initiatives aimed at nurturing, supporting and empowering women p, mainly the younger generation t, to embrace careers in information technology.

Ms Williams has always mentored aspiring female tech leaders, among many things.

