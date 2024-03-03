Actor Tayo Adeleye loses wife

Nigerian actor Tayo Adeleye lost his wife, Shantal Adeleye.

The US-based actor announced on his Instagram page that he was sharing footage from his wife’s funeral ceremony and old photos of them together.

Adeleye wrote: “Forever etched in my heart, you were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears. Your absence was deeply felt, yet your love continued to illuminate my path. Until we meet again, my beloved wife, rest peacefully in the arms of eternity.

They married in December 2020 and have children.

Burna Boy’s African Giant album goes Platinum in France, Oxlade’s Kulosa gets Diamond certification

Two Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Oxlade, made giant strides in France, bagging two enviable music certifications.

Burna Boy’s fourth album ‘African Giant’ made history as the first Nigerian album to attain Platinum certification in France, surpassing 100,000 units in sales.

Oxlade’s single ‘Ku Lo Sa’ achieved Diamond certification after receiving over 50,000,000 streams.

The National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP)—the inter-professional organisation which protects the interests of the French record industry—announced on its social media platforms.

UMG announces majority investment in Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records label

Universal Music Group (UMG), a world leader in music-based entertainment, announced a significant investment in Don Jazzy’s Mavin Global (Mavin).

UMG said the deal remained subject to regulatory approval and was expected to close by the end of Q3 2024.

Mavin would maintain autonomy over its strategy and future talent development, and founder and CEO Don Jazzy and COO Tega Oghenejobo would continue leading the company as part of the agreement.

UMG disclosed that the mission was anchored in two initiatives: Mavin’s Artiste Academy, which trains new talent in music and performance skills and builds connections within the roster, and their executive leadership program, which seeks to develop the next generation of music industry talent in Africa.

Eedris Abdulkareem tackles Tinubu in new song ‘Emi Lokan’

Ace rapper Eadris Abdulkareem called out President Bola Tinubu in his upcoming song titled ‘Emi Lokan’ over hardship.

In a snippet of the song shared on Instagram, Eedris said there’s hunger, kidnapping and unmitigated banditry amidst the rampant corruption and overall bad leadership in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was stuck in a deep ditch and worse than in 2004 when he sang Nigeria ‘Jaga Jaga’.

Eedris also noted that Nigerians are in a severe dilemma because the giants are tottering helplessly, and the people desperately need help.

Portable defeats Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard in boxing match

In a celebrity boxing match, controversial singer Portable defeated Kizz Daniel’s bouncer Kelvin Power.

Viral footage showed Portable throwing several powerful punches after he (Kelvin Power) charged at him.

The punches sent Kelvin Power to the ground, and the referee declared the ‘’Zazu Zeh’ hitmaker winner.

In December 2023, Portable defeated Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a boxing match.

Heritage Boxing Entertainment organised the fight.

Skepta features Portable in ‘Tony Montana’

The highly anticipated single ‘Tony Montana’ by British rapper Skepta, featuring singer Portable, is out.

Skepta announced on his Instagram page that he was sharing pictures and videos from the music video shoot.

The ‘Bad Energy’ hitmaker previously teased a collaboration between himself and the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner, which caused a buzz on social media as fans awaited the unlikely collaboration.

Skepta and Portable fused two very different sounds in the song—Skepta engaged in his usual wordplay while Portable infused his distinct street style and sound to give the track a unique vibe.

Asake’s Only Me video

Singer Asake faced criticism for his recently released music video ‘Only Me’, which was perceived as a mockery and caused discomfort within the Christian community.

In the video directed by famous cinematographer TG Omori, Asake wore clerical vestments, including a cassock, surplice, and other garments. The visuals showed Asake adorned in priestly attire, distributing communion in a church-like setting.

His dancers dressed as altar servers, typically assisting priests during religious services. Certain scenes in the video portrayed a ritual associated with the Catholic Church.

The video stirred up debate, and some believed he (Asake) intentionally disrespected Christian beliefs, while others held different interpretations.

Some Christians labelled the video as blasphemous, demanding its removal or appropriate action against Asake.

Lord Lamba takes legal action against BBNaija’s Queen, seeks child custody

Skit maker Lord Lamba filed a petition with the Family Court of Lagos State in Ikeja, seeking custody of his daughter, Khelilah Anagbogu, from her mother, BBNaija Season 6 housemate Queen Atang.

His counsel signed the lawsuit, Mrs O. Yusuf F. He accused Queen of denying him access to their child, born on 25 December 2022, despite his fatherly responsibilities.

Lord Lamba said having custody of the child would ensure she received proper care and upbringing.

He asked the court to grant him the right to visit the child at a mutually agreed location within a reasonable timeframe and take sole responsibility for the child’s feeding and maintenance.

US City declares 2 March Burna Boy Day

Boston City in Massachusetts, United States, declared 2 March as ‘Burna Boy Day’ in honour of the Nigerian Afrobeat singer.

The city councillor, Ruthzee Louijeune, made the declaration earlier in the week.

The statement added that Burna Boy was honoured due to his performances and advocacy and for amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

Hold Harrysong responsible if anything happens to my kids, says ex-wife

Alexer Gopa, Harrysong’s estranged wife, said he should be held responsible if anything happens to their children.

On her Instagram page, Ms Gopa accused Harrysong of not taking responsibility for their children after agreeing to co-parent.

She accused the singer of threatening her mother and said she wouldn’t keep quiet anymore.

On 19 January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a series of WhatsApp chats between the singer and Gopa surfaced online, indicating a crack in the union.

The couple held a glamorous wedding in Warri, Delta State, on 27 March 2021 and have two daughters.

Moses Bliss’s traditional wedding in Ghana

Gospel singer Moses Bliss tied the knot traditionally with Marie Wiseborn in Ghana.

The couple held their court marriage in Abuja. Bliss shared the event at the marriage registry on his Instagram page.

Viral footage showed the couple carrying out traditional wedding rites before family members and friends.

The Wiseborn family gave Bliss a spare key to their United Kingdom (UK) house and other gifts.

