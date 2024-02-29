In what seems to be a sensational turn of events, skit maker Promise Anagbogu, known as Lord Lamba, has unveiled the long-speculated truth surrounding former BBNaija Season 6 housemate Queen Atang’s daughter, Princess Keilah.

Little over a year of swirling rumours and intense speculation, Lord Lamba on Thursday, shared pictures and videos of the child in question on his Instagram page.

In January 2023, the Queen shared pictures of Princess Keilah, whom she welcomed in 2022, but since then, she and Lord Lamba have remained tight-lipped about the matter.

The daughter is a product of a short-lived relationship between Queen and Lord Lamba.

The timing of this revelation (unveiling of the child by Lord Lamba) couldn’t be more intriguing, as it comes mere hours after Queen’s announced her engagement to King David, a Biomedical scientist.

Queen and her fiance have a history and are long-time friends, as a trip to Mr David’s Instagram page has revealed.

Lord Lamba’s unexpected post sent shockwaves across social media platforms, igniting a frenzy of reactions from eager netizens.

While some clamour for confirmation of Lord Lamba’s paternal status, others commend his courageous step in acknowledging the child’s existence.

Questions abound about the motives behind this revelation, especially on the heels of the Queen’s joyous news.

In a divided online sphere, opinions vary widely, with some criticising Lord Lamba’s timing while others applaud his newfound openness.

Regardless of the polarised reactions, one thing remains certain: Lord Lamba’s revelation has set tongues wagging and hearts pondering across the digital landscape.

He wrote: “Princess Keilah Kelvin Anagbogu Ada Nnewi.”

Engagement

On Thursday, Queen announced her engagement on her Instagram page.

She consistently prayed for God’s guidance in building a loving family.

According to her, she wished to fulfil roles as a wife, mother, and follower of His teachings, which she said the Lord responded to in due time.

The ex-BBN star applauded her husband, Mr David, and her pastor, Jerry Eze, for the beautiful day.

She wrote: “To my dear husband-to-be King David, I thank you sincerely For choosing me, loving me and embracing my family as your own. Your presence has brought immense joy into my life.

“May God bless you abundantly. I promise to pray for blessings upon your life continually. I love you dearly. Indeed, what God cannot do. doesn’t exist. Thank you, pastor Jerry Eze. We Dey pray. E Dey show, God is here.

“Dear Sisters @dr_brightie @singhniniofficial @thejackiebent, we have a wedding to plan.”

Husband to-be reacts

Reacting, Queen’s fiance showered love on her on his Instagram page, describing her as a good thing and a favour from the Lord.

He wrote: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing. And obtains favour from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22 NKJV. And she said YES, Queen Mercy Atang. I love you dearly BD. Thank you for choosing to walk this journey of forever with me.”

