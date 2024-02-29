It wasn’t the wedding photos of Gombe State Police spokesperson, Mahid Abubakar, and his wife, that caused a buzz on social media, but rather, the love story behind them (the photos).

He announced his wedding and shared their exciting love story on his social media handles on Thursday.

While the pictures and videos shared on his social media are undoubtedly beautiful, the unexpected and heartwarming love story captured the hearts of netizens.

Mr Abubakar said he first saw his wife, Nafisa, in 2010 but could not express his feelings, considering her age, which he didn’t disclose.

The police spokesperson stated that in 2016, after six years of being unable to profess his love, he summoned the courage to ask her out while at the Police Academy.

"8 years ago, I proposed to this young girl called Nafisa while i was still in the Academy, meanwhile, I first saw her in 2010 and kept it to myself considering her tender age untill 2016. Despite facing rejection from yet to be disclosed member of of her family after I passed… pic.twitter.com/I2iy5NSdN1 — Mahid Muazu Abubakar (@MaheedMuazu) February 29, 2024

He said: “Eight years ago, I proposed to Nafisa, a young girl, while I was still in the Academy. Meanwhile, I first saw her in 2010 and kept it to myself, considering her tender age until 2016.”

Rejection

He further stated that their relationship was disapproved by his wife’s undisclosed family member when he professed his love to her (Nafisa).

He added that despite the rejection from his now-wife’s family members, he didn’t give up.

The police spokesperson said in December 2023, after multiple attempts, they (his wife’s family) asked him if he was still interested in marrying her.

According to him, he agreed to marry his now wife, Nafisa, because they both loved each other.

“Despite facing rejection from yet-to-be-disclosed members of her family after I passed out from the academy in 2018, I never gave up.

“After multiple attempts, I was finally asked in December 2023 if I still had interest. I accepted her because of our love for each other, and on 24/02/24, I married the love of my life. Matar Mutum Kabarinsa. Love story Married life.”

Mr Abubakar tied the knot with Nafisa on 24 February at Gwallaga Juma’at Mosque in Bauchi State.

They held a colourful wedding in the multipurpose hall opposite Wunti market in Bauchi State.

SEE MORE PHOTOS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

