An assistant pastor, Lekan Ogundipe, is said to have allegedly killed his pastor, Morris Fadehan, of the Celestial Church of Christ, Grace of Comfort Parish, Omitoto, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday.

The Osun State Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Ms Opalola, who could not confirm what transpired between the deceased and the suspect, said he (the suspect) had been arrested. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

She, however, said the suspect killed Mr Fadehan and poured petrol on him.

The spokesperson also said that the remains of the deceased were deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) morgue.

According to various news sources, the incident arose as a result of a dispute between the suspect and the deceased after he (the deceased) retrieved keys to the church from the suspect for assaulting a prophetess in the church last Wednesday.

Mr Ogundipe disagreed with the prophetesses he met in the church, resulting in him beating her, which got the late cleric angry.

The argument caused a crisis in the church last Sunday that almost disrupted the service.

The Punch newspaper reported on Wednesday that the 65-year-old pastor was allegedly murdered inside the church by the suspect, his second in command.

After committing the crime, the suspect (Ogundipe) allegedly drew the people’s attention to the partly burnt remains of the pastor inside the church.

Mr Ogundipe, the paper claimed, the suspect allegedly attacked the pastor with a screwdriver and struck it against his face while the deceased was praying at the feet of the altar.

After killing the pastor, Mr Ogundipe also allegedly dragged the body towards the generator, poured petrol on him, and set him ablaze in an attempt to cover his tracks, but he did not cover them well.

He then ran to the house of the church founder, whose name was not mentioned, to inform him that fire was burning the pastor’s body.

He also alerted the residents of Omitoto, where the church is located, about the fire burning the pastor. Upon arriving at the scene, observers noticed blood on his attire.

The paper also said the suspect covered the deceased’s eyes so he would not recognise him, but the deceased was said to have pushed him and uncovered his identity.

