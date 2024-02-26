Cyril Obarakpo, a resident of Oria-Abraka in Delta State, etched his name in local history as he tied the knot with two women in a unique wedding ceremony over the weekend.

A viral video capturing the event showcased Mr Obarakpo passionately kissing both brides in the presence of friends and family as they cheered along.

The pre-wedding photoshoot added a touch of fandom, with Mr Obarakpo and his two wives donning matching Manchester United jerseys and jeans.

The unconventional ceremony has surprised many Nigerians and is reminiscent of similar events in the past.

It is not the first time such a wedding has occurred in Nigeria. Tersugh Aondona, popularly known as Aterry-Baba, made headlines in January by marrying three wives—Blessing, Nancy, and Sulumshima—in a single ceremony at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School in Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area, Benue State.

The Delta State region has witnessed similar unique weddings before. In 2017, a man identified as Emamuzo from Isoko South married two brides, Janet and Osioni, attracting widespread attention after their wedding banner went viral online.

