Omah Lay’s controversial stage performance

Omah Lay made news headlines for engaging in intimate dance moves on stage with a lady at his Boy Alone Tour’ at the Eventim Apollo in London, UK.

It caused quite a stir on social media because the lady’s boyfriend was seated in the audience and couldn’t control his emotions as he watched his lover get cosy with the singer.

In the footage, the singer scanned the crowd and singled out a lady eager to join him onstage, resulting in steamy dance moves.

Another footage showed the lady’s boyfriend shaking his head in disappointment as she danced with Omah Lay onstage, ultimately leaving the show in a sad mood.

Reacting to the social media trends, the singer extended a shout-out to the fan identified as Fafa.

Olaiya Igwe says he didn’t regret voting for Tinubu

Actor and producer Olaiya Igwe has no regrets about supporting and voting for President Bola Tinubu in the last presidential elections.

The actor, who previously apologised to Nigerians for going naked in campaigning for Mr Tinubu, reiterated his endorsement of the President in an interview with Lagelu FM.

He also urged Nigerians to refrain from directing curses at him regarding the current economic challenges attributed to Tinubu’s policies.

Since his controversial beachside campaign for Mr Tinubu during the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, Olaiya Igwe has faced significant criticism.

Tony Tetuila, Eddy Remedy, others come for Eedris Abdulkareem

Several artistes criticised rapper Eedris Abdulkareem for his comments regarding paving the way for Nigerian artistes and advocating for the music industry.

In The Honest Bunch podcast episode, Eedris claimed credit for founding the group The Remedies alongside Tony Tetuila and Eddy Remedy.

But his former bandmates, Eddy and Tetuila, refuted Eedris’s claims, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about them and the circumstances surrounding the group’s split.

Tetuila said Eedris and Eddy conspired against him and ousted him from the group despite his mother being the primary sponsor. However, Eddy countered Tetuila, saying he founded the group and sponsored it with his $5,000, not Tetuila’s mother.

Wizkid is Africa’s most awarded artiste

Wizkid has been named the most decorated artiste in Africa, boasting an impressive collection of one hundred and fifty-six (156) awards.

According to a statement by Africa Facts Zone on its X page, Beninese-French songstress Angélique Kidjo follows closely behind with 140 awards, trailed by Sarkodie with 118 and Shatta Wale with 90.

Furthermore, notable mentions include Burna Boy, who has garnered 85 awards, 2face with 80, and Davido, who was honoured with 77 accolades.

AGN distances self Nollywood costumier who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has clarified that the movie costumier accused of raping a 10-year-old girl is not affiliated with their organisation.

Responding to a query in the comment section of his Instagram page, Mr Rollas addressed concerns regarding the issue, stating that the individual identified as Prince Onyenwere, who allegedly abused the girl on a movie set in January, denied any association with the guild.

Prince Onyenwere was released from police custody after the victim’s mother withdrew the case.

The Spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, shared on his Instagram page that the mother informed law enforcement that she and her family had forgiven the accused individual.

Portable vs Laide Bakare

Portable has criticised actress Laide Bakare following a recent interview wherein she referred to him as a ‘dirty boy.’

During the interview on the podcast ‘Talk to B’, Laide claimed that Portable attacked her on social media due to her earlier statement that if her husband cheated on her, she would retaliate by doing the same.

In an Instagram live session, the singer condemned the actress, revealing that he warned her against associating with his wife, actress Ashabi Simple, to prevent any negative influence on her fidelity.

The ‘Zazzu Zeh’ hitmaker accused Ms Bakare of engaging in relationships for financial gain and even suggested marriage since she appeared to be without a husband.

Sabinus urges FG to increase minimum wage

Due to Nigerians ‘ intensified economic challenges, skit maker Oga Sabinus has urged the federal government to raise the minimum wage to N30,000.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the skit maker questioned the lack of a wage increase despite the rising cost of living.

“But hold on, let’s take a moment to think about this. Let’s be honest with ourselves. The Nigerian government has yet to reach the point where they should pay civil servants more than N30,000 as the minimum wage.

“What does N30,000 even mean now? Why are they doing this? What is truly happening in this country? What’s going on?”

Young Jonn undergoes hair transplant

Music producer and singer Young Jonn underwent a transplant following months of ridicule from a fan regarding his receding hairline.

After completing the hair transplant procedure, young Jonn revealed this by sharing a photo and a video on his X page.

As of the press time, the new look of the ‘Xtra Cool’ crooner was not visible as it was still concealed beneath a bandage.

He tweeted, “Happy new hair @insparya_es.”

Davido announces beneficiaries of N300 million donation to orphanage homes

Davido has released the list of orphanage homes that will benefit from N300 million donation as part of his yearly tradition of contributing to the nation.

The singer, who posted the names of the orphanage homes on his social media platforms, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to offer assistance.

427 orphanage homes will benefit from the donations, which will be distributed through The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

Moreover, out of the beneficiaries, 13,936 children meet the eligibility criteria, while 1,688 have been deemed ineligible.

Phyna denies rumours she underwent BBL

Former BBNaija winner, Phyna, has refuted rumours suggesting she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

In a recent interview with Naija FM, Phyna clarified that she solely focused on her abdominal area.

Furthermore, she stated that if she were to contemplate the BBL procedure, it would not be within Nigeria’s borders.

Osun Governor appoints Laide Bakare as Special Assistant

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed actress Laide Bakare as his Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Art, Culture, and Tourism.

Ms Bakare made this announcement via a viral video across her social media platforms, expressing gratitude to the governor.

In her statement, she highlighted that this appointment marks the inception of her political journey.

The actress pledged her utmost dedication and effort in fulfilling her duties.

Mohbad: Oba Elegushi petitions police to arrest TikTokers

Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Kusenla III of Ikate Kingdom, filed a complaint with the International Police Division of the Nigerian Police regarding online harassment by Abosede Ilesanmi, a Nigerian based in Germany, and Bukky Jesse in the United Kingdom.

In a petition by the traditional ruler’s legal representatives, M. A. Banire & Associates, the king urged the police to take action against the duo for utilising their TikTok accounts to defame him.

The petition alleged that the TikTokers had been disseminating false claims on social media, suggesting that the monarch was the biological father of the late Mohbad’s son.

The king refuted the assertion of paternity with Lam, the offspring of Omowunmi Aloba, Mohbad ‘s widow, deeming it baseless, unwarranted, and lacking substantiated evidence.

Peruzzi to take legal action against man who alleged he dated Chioma

Singer Peruzzi has vowed to take legal action against a social media influencer who accused him of having an extramarital affair with his record label boss Davido’s wife, Chioma.

An X user, @belikebaddy, posted a fabricated message allegedly from Peruzzi’s account, insinuating that Davido had parted ways with him due to an alleged affair with Chioma.

Peruzzi denied any association with the fake tweet, describing it as a complete falsehood and fabrication.

In response to Peruzzi’s legal action, @belikebaddy issued a public apology, taking full responsibility for the false accusation and urging the singer to forgive him.

Porcha Williams, Simon Guobodia headed for divorce

American reality TV star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her Nigerian husband, Simon Guobadia, 15 months after their wedding.

According to USA TODAY, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum lodged her petition in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia.

In May 2021, the couple made their relationship public. Ms Williams confirmed her romance with Guobadia, the former husband of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Falynn Pina, via an Instagram post.

She has requested that Guobadia be mandated to cover her reasonable attorney’s fees and litigation expenses for the divorce proceeding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

