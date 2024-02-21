Siju Iluyomade, a pastor and wife of the Idowu Iluyomade, a senior pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Lagos State, marked her 60th birthday in a grand style on Sunday.

The star-studded birthday celebration was held at Eko Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Distinguished guests included Nigerian monarchs, prominent media personalities, and entertainers, creating a vibrant atmosphere at the birthday bash.

Some of the guests at the event included Nigerian economist Tony Elumelu, media personality Toke Makinwa, comedian Ali Baba, singer Kenny Saint Brown, billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya and his wife, Shade.

However, the pastor’s birthday seems to stir up more controversy than just a mere celebration, as one of the booked performers for Pastor Siju Iluyomade’s birthday party was Nigerian singer Flavour N’abania.

Videos circulated online showing Flavour singing on stage performing while Mrs Iluyomade dances in joyful cheer alongside her guests.

Videos were met with a mixed reaction, eliciting a range of responses from the public.

The controversy stemmed from Flavour being a secular artist performing at the birthday celebration of a pastor, with particular emphasis on the choice of his song, “Big Baller.” This choice ignited criticism, as some Nigerians expressed their concerns about the perceived lack of Christian values in the artiste and the song.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their take on the renowned pastor’s birthday celebration;

Some Nigerians have taken to various social media to express some of their concerns.

Pastor Siju Iluyomade, the wife of the senior Pastor of one of the biggest RCCG Parish held her 60th birthday party over the weekend, there was no assemblage of gospel artists, it was sexy Flavour who is the lead performer and a few other artists, it was a lavish party and quite… pic.twitter.com/EUXEpivFQu — Eleyi of Edinburgh 🇳🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ayoappeal) February 19, 2024

When you see 60th birthday celebration of PASTOR Siju Illuyomade, then you will know why some people are STILL running away from church! 😑 — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) February 19, 2024

Pastor Mrs Iluyomade, is the wife of the pastor of one the biggest rccg branch. Her husband is the pastor of late Herbert wigwe who was a benefactor to that rccg branch. Look at her throwing a lavish party when are son in the lord is still in the morgue. Ikotun protest pic.twitter.com/1J4Xp57kSW — Obidient-Optician (@MercyEgbai) February 20, 2024

RCCG Pastor Siju Iluyomade, the wife of the senior Pastor of one of the biggest RCCG Parish held her 60th birthday party this weekend and Flavour was the lead artist but no gospel musician. The Wigwe's were not ordinary members. The late Hebert few months ago gave a whooping… pic.twitter.com/r53HR0lqJS — A Letter From JAGABAN (@UyScutti) February 20, 2024

Sometimes, you find it difficult to avoid writing about some abnormalities in the Christendom. Dr. Siju Iluyomade, the celebrity Pastor's wife of the City of David RCCG(Redeemed Christian Church of God) Parish in Victoria Island, Lagos had a big birthday bash few days ago. And… pic.twitter.com/dmzkkIrWmu — Pastor Okezie J. Atañi… (@ONsogbu) February 20, 2024

