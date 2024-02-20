As part of his annual tradition of contributing to the nation, Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, known as Davido, has announced plans to disburse a sum of N300 million to Nigerian orphanages.
This announcement was made in a statement posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported on 20 July 2023 that the music star donated N237 million to several Nigerian orphanages.
The donation will be made through The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).
The ‘Unavailable’ crooner revealed that he is keeping up with his annual tradition, which started a few years ago.
The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker wrote: “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million naira to orphanages around Nigeria as my yearly contribution to the nation. Details of disbursement tomorrow.”
This newspaper reported that the singer in 2022 distributed N250 million to 292 Nigerian orphanages.
Also, in 2023, the Osun-born singer published the list of orphanages that benefited from the N237 million disbursement on his X page, formerly Twitter.
The details of this year’s disbursement will be shared on Wednesday across his social media platforms.
Link to the announcement: https://twitter.com/davido/status/1759919954487300232?t=pLvnKO1mgmVn4cmpH3vK1g&s=19
