Tiwa Savage revealed that her eyesight was failing, and she had to see an optician. She opened up about her struggles on Instagram.

The singer revealed that she’s been struggling with deteriorating eyesight for three years.

According to her, an optician in London diagnosed her with primary short-sightedness, while her long-distance vision remains acceptable.

She expressed frustration with her compromised reading ability, stating that she now relies on a prescribed pair of glasses to improve her close-up vision.

Rema to perform at BRIT 2024 Awards

Rema will grace the stage at the 2024 BRIT as one of the performers.

The announcement was made on Thursday via the official BRIT Awards X page (formerly Twitter). The ceremony will be broadcast live on March 2nd on ITV1 and ITVX.

Rema joins fellow Nigerians Burna Boy and Asake as nominees for the prestigious awards.

While Rema’s global hit “Calm Down” is nominated for International Song of the Year, Burna Boy and Asake compete in the International Artist of the Year category.

Lizzy Anjorin confirms remand of seventh market woman who assaulted her in Idumota market

Lizzy Anjorin says the seventh market woman who assaulted and accused her of stealing has been remanded after appearing in court.

Liz disclosed this on her Instagram page, adding that those falsely accused her of a fake transfer should be prepared to provide evidence and proof.

Six traders were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos Island Local Government for allegedly assaulting and blackmailing the actress.

They were Qudus Jokogbola, Suru Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed, and Opere Simiat Morenike.

Omah Lay, Rema, Asake top Van Dijk’s music playlist

Dutch footballer and Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk has selected Omah Lay’s ‘Holy Ghost,’ Asake’s ‘Lonely at The Top,’ and Rema’s ‘Charm’ among his top five Afrobeats songs.

The captain of the Premier League club Liverpool and the Netherlands national team expressed his fondness for listening to Afrobeats songs, especially before matches, citing their ability to uplift his spirits and foster a winning mentality.

The 32-year-old revealed this preference in an interview on the English as a Foreign Language (EFL) TikTok page.

Deyemi Okanlawon, wife welcome third child

Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Damilola, welcomed their third child, a baby boy, last week.

He shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a heartwarming video of himself on FaceTime with his wife and their newborn son.

The actor expressed his admiration for his wife and extended heartfelt gratitude to her for blessing their lives with their most precious gift.

He wrote: “To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you, Damilover! Welcome son. You’re about to have the best life with the best dada.”

Omah Lay announces break from music

Omah Lay has revealed his decision to take a hiatus from music.

On his Instagram story, Omah Lay informed his fans to refrain from anticipating any new music from him shortly.

The ‘Soso’ crooner in another stated, “I won’t be releasing new music anytime soon.”

While the singer did not elaborate on the reason behind his break, he mentioned in another post that he needs more love.

Timini regrets not marrying early

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson admitted that his greatest regret is not getting married earlier.

During an interview on the Madeaux Africa podcast, he revealed that if he had been wiser when he was younger, he would have chosen a life partner from among his youthful admirers at that time.

Timini, who began his acting career in 2010 on the M-Net soap opera Tinsel, considers being recognised as one of the most accomplished actors in Africa to be his most outstanding achievement to date.

Derenle survives stroke

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser and media personality Denrele Edun disclosed that he has been using hairstyles to partially cover his face due to the effects of a facial stroke he endured, which left him with physical changes.

During an interview on Channels TV, Derenle mentioned that his left eye closed, and his facial features shifted following the stroke.

Furthermore, he stated that the stroke caused his eyes to close and altered his facial appearance, prompting him to resort to using various hairstyles to conceal it.

He shared his struggles with breathing difficulties, impaired vision, paralysis in his right leg, and hair loss at the front, all attributed to the stroke.

Seun Kuti death threats

Seun Kuti, the son of the legendary singer Fela Kuti, has raised concerns about a perceived threat to his life.

The controversial Afrobeat artiste shared on his Instagram page that he feels his life is at risk for speaking out truthfully.

He further mentioned that he has faced numerous court cases and police summons.

While not disclosing the identity of those threatening him, the singer highlighted that he faces many undisclosed “battles” alone.

Ruggedman reveals how infidelity allegations, 9ices’ songs affected him

Ruggedman opened up about the negative impact his former friend and colleague 9ice’s song “Once Bitten Twice Shy” and the subsequent rumours of infidelity involving 9ice’s ex-wife, Toni Payne, had on his life.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the singer recounted feeling betrayed by 9ice’s false accusations, which tarnished his reputation.

Ruggedman said when 9ice’s dropped the song, his (Ruggedman’s) image was battered because the public wrongly assumed the lyrics referred to him despite his name not being mentioned in the track.

Ruggedman revealed that he requested clarification from 9ice regarding the misunderstood line. He said 9ice turned him down.

Portable’s second baby mama called him out over allowances

Portable’s second babymama, Honey Berry, has accused him of neglecting his financial responsibilities for the past six months in caring for their son.

In an Instagram video, Honey Berry directly addressed the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ singer, urging him to provide financial support for their child’s feeding expenses to avoid further conflict.

She disclosed that she had initially considered terminating the pregnancy, but Portable’s actions, including involving the police to harass her family, deterred her. Despite this, she said he has failed to contribute to their child’s welfare.

Honey Berry issued a three-day ultimatum for Portable to provide the required money and food after he viewed the video.

Famous Akwa Ibom hitmaker Mish’s death

Nigerian singer Michael Meshach, famously known as Mish, has passed away at the age of 42.

A close family member confirmed the news.

From Akwa Ibom state, Mish gained prominence in 2011 with his hit song ‘Akwa Ibom Ayaya’ (I Want To Go Home).

He died in Abuja.

Veekee James’ twerking video

An old video of self-styled Jesus baby Veekee James twerking before she became a Born-Again Christian surfaced online.

The video, featuring the fashion designer who gained prominence following her marriage to Femi Atere in a widely publicised ceremony, stirred considerable controversy on social media.

While some netizens criticised her actions in the video, citing her reputation as devout, others defended her, asserting her right to have a personal history.

Bishop Oyedepo’s majestic arrival at COZA

A video of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel Worldwide, arriving in a convoy of cars, including a Rolls-Royce, at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja sparked a buzz on social media.

The footage, shared on COZA’s YouTube page, captured Bishop Oyedepo’s visit coinciding with the church’s 25th-anniversary celebration under the leadership of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In the video, Bishop Oyedepo alighted from the Rolls-Royce amidst other vehicles in the convoy. He was escorted by Pastor Fatoyinbo and other clergy members into the church, receiving a standing ovation from the congregation.

Skales reveals he wrote music for Wizkid

Afrobeats singer and former EME artiste Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, recently disclosed that he contributed to writing music for Wizkid.

During an appearance on Isbae U’s show, “Curiosity Made Me Ask,” Skales revealed that he penned approximately five songs on Wizkid’s debut album.

Among these tracks, Skales mentioned “Wizkid Party,” “Say My Name,” and “Gidi Girl” as some of his notable contributions.

He clarified that Wizkid wrote “Mukulu”.

