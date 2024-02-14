There is this popular joke that the go-to gift the average Nigerian female gets for her man is a pair of boxers!

Even though most ladies disagree with this belief, the male folk still think otherwise. But, you know what? It’s time to change that narrative.

So, ladies, scrap the idea of giving your significant other boxers and singlets again this year.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES highlights seven, albeit last-minute, unconventional yet thoughtful Valentine’s gifts your man will love.

Fuel:

Because 50 litres of fuel can be likened to liquid gold in Nigeria now, your man will appreciate it if you give him.

Whether your man is mobile or not, he would surely appreciate fuel for his car or powering his generator at home. Win the babe of the year title if you choose to go for this option.

Give him dollars

That N20,000 or N50,000 you initially planned on using to get a gift for him, change it to dollars and give it to him as a gift. He would appreciate it.

Considering the value of dollars in the country now, receiving dollars as a gift would make him shower you with kisses and appreciation.

A romantic message:

Write a heartfelt romantic message expressing how much you love and appreciate your partner.

When he gets to work, could you send it to him via text or on social media?

It will surely put a smile on his face, brighten him up and make his day a great one.

Book a mechanic to fix his car:

If he has been complaining about a part of his car being faulty, surprise him by calling a mechanic to fix it.

It shows how thoughtful you are. Every man appreciates a woman who can solve his problems.

Book a pedicure or spa session:

Have you looked at your man’s feet lately? Do they look hideous?

Book a spa session for him to pamper those feet and fingers.

A full body massage will not be a bad idea, too.

Take him to that local joint:

You don’t need to empty your account or visit a fancy restaurant/ eatery to give your man a good meal treat on Valentine’s Day.

That local Amala spot, etc., might be all you need to give him a delicious meal experience. Take him to that local mama put joint or Iya Risi buka watch him call you a 100 yards of wife material!

Get him multivitamins/supplements:

Multivitamins help to support a healthy immune system, maintain healthy eyes and vision, support heart health, skin and nails.

Some men rarely think of getting supplements. Get your man those supplements already especially if he’s a workaholic.

Get him a jersey of his favourite football club/soccer boots:

Most men love soccer and love to play football. If you notice his soccer boots are worn out, get him new ones if you can afford them.

Get your man his favourite club jersey, and he will be delighted.

Get him a Bluetooth speaker/EarPods:

This is also a fantastic gift idea. Is your partner a music lover, or is he planning to get a Bluetooth speaker soon? Surprise him with it. EarPods are great, too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

