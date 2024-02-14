It’s Valentine’s Day, and even though most people have spent weeks planning the perfect gift, we have some hacks for last-minute lovers to make the best of today!

From using Google’s search to authenticate your last-minute buy or simply creating a love story playlist on YouTube, AI can come in handy and spice up the moment.

Keep the generic gifts! These Google AI tools will inspire unique presents and unforgettable experiences for your loved ones. If you need help, here are six AI-powered Google tools to help you find the perfect gift.

Google Lens

Google Lens is the ultimate companion tool when gift inspiration strikes. You might already know that Lens is a handy shopping feature that lets you take a photo of something and find what it is and where to buy it.

But there are a couple of other ways it can work, too. For example, if you and your partner would like to go big on a fancy meal instead of exchanging gifts on Valentine’s Day, if I see a pic of a pasta dinner in your photo gallery, you can ask Lens to tell you more about what it was and help find a restaurant near you that serves it.

Circle to Search

If you come across an image with the perfect decorative piece in the background, you can use Circle to search to learn more about it without leaving whatever app you are currently using. All I have to do is circle, highlight or scribble that specific part of an item. Circle to Search can help you discover more about the item and shop for it or similar items from various retailers without switching apps. Circle to Search is available on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Best Take

A picture is worth a thousand words — including, “Thank you so much, I love it!” While most people’s first love language is sharing an elaborate meal, a close runner-up is photo gifts. If you plan on sharing or gifting a photo of you and your significant other, Best Take is your best friend: This tool uses AI to scan a handful of photos taken quickly and allows you to select the best image of each person in the picture.

Gemini

Do you need help finding the perfect experience? Let Gemini be your genie in a digital bottle! Ask it open-ended questions like “romantic things to do in Lagos State this Valentine’s Day” or “unique Valentine’s Day experiences in Abuja,” and watch a treasure trove of personalised ideas unfold. It’s like having a knowledgeable friend by your side, guiding you towards experiences that resonate with your love and the spirit of Nigeria.

Instrument Playground

You don’t have to spend money on a gift to let someone know you’re thinking of them. If you need an artistic spark, here are two Google AI experiments you should try: First, there’s Instrument Playground, a Google AI-powered tool that lets you choose one of over 100 instruments from around the world you’d like to play to generate a 20-second sound clip. Moreover, you can add an adjective to your prompt – such as ‘romantic’ – to shape the results, ensuring your clip captures the perfect mood for Valentine’s Day.

Poem Portraits

If words are more your thing, try Poem Portraits, an algorithm trained on more than 20 million words of 19th-century poetry. All you have to do is choose a single word as a jumping-off point, and Poem Portraits will write a short poem for you and add it to a stylised photo from your camera roll (if you want it to — you can skip this option).

YouTube Music: Soundtrack to Your Love Story

Set the mood with a soundtrack that beats to the rhythm of your heart. With YouTube Music, you’re just a search away from crafting the perfect Afropop love song playlist. Let the vibrant melodies of Afrobeats or the soulful harmonies of highlife fill the air, creating an unforgettable ambience long after the last note fades.

