As Nigerians prepare for Valentine’s Day, the demand for intimate accessories, sexy lingerie and cakes is rising, a check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveals.

On Tuesday, a NAN correspondent visited some shopping malls in the Lagos metropolis to observe how lovers and retailers prepare for the day.

Temi Ogunleye, a boutique owner in Novare Shopping Mall, Sangotedo, said that despite the economic crunch in the country, it is fantastic to see the enthusiasm among customers this Valentine’s season.

She said: “This year, we’ve seen a remarkable increase in the sale of adult toys. Couples and youths are becoming more adventurous in their approach to intimacy, and they’re eager to explore new experiences together.

“Alongside adult toys, lingerie has emerged as another popular choice among Lagosians looking to spice up their Valentine’s Day celebration.

Women are indulging in various sexy lingerie to ignite the flames of desire and surprise their partners”.

An adult store owner in Ajah, Toyin Adekunle, also said the demand for intimate products had been unprecedented in the last few weeks.

“Valentine’s season is always a busy time for us, but the demand for adult-themed products has been overwhelming this year. Couples seek ways to enhance their intimate moments and create lasting memories together.

“The surge in purchases isn’t limited to just one category. Adult toys, ranging from discreet vibrators and handcuffs to more adventurous bondage gear, are flying off the shelves as couples seek to explore new dimensions of pleasure and intimacy. People are becoming more open-minded about their sexuality and are eager to experiment with new sensations and experiences,” she said.

NAN also reports that in addition to intimate apparel, bakers in Lagos are experiencing orders for Valentine’s Day-themed cakes.

Akinwale Adegoke, a pastry chef, said that wearing lingerie and indulging in delicious cakes are just ways couples express their love and affection during the season.

“It’s heartwarming to see people coming together to celebrate the joy of love in all its forms,” he said.

Caution

Meanwhile, Daniel Regha, a well-known Twitter critic, has warned couples and young lovers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Influencer, via his X account, warned couples, young men and women about growing living costs as Valentine’s Day approaches.

He cautioned the youth about the cost of raising a child while they celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Before lying in bed with any man on Valentine’s Day, young ladies should consider these costly yet necessary baby items. As of today, Pampers baby diaper is N13,000, Molfix, N4,800; Softcare gold, N7,600; Angel Premium soft, N15,000; Lebrace, almost N3,800; Huggies, N6,400; Yara, 6,800.

“The prices of baby foods are the worst. Remember this before widening your legs open like a TV antenna and getting pregnant on and after Valentine’s Day,” he said.

(NAN)

