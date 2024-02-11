Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has emerged as the world’s favourite African chef, according to a recent study on the most searched chefs from Africa.

Explore Worldwide, a UK tour operator conducted the study.

The researchers analysed Google search data and sent the results of their findings to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The study revealed that Baci outshone other renowned African chefs, including Marcus Samuelsson from Ethiopia and Chioma Avril Rowland from Nigeria.

With 1.32 million online searches last year, Baci has captured the attention of a global audience with her innovative cooking techniques and bold Nigerian flavours.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef became famous in June 2023 when she was announced as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) by the Guinness World Records (GWR)

After meticulously reviewing all the footage from her cooking marathon, GWR confirmed that Baci had officially broken the record with an impressive time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Baci had set out to achieve a record-breaking time of 100 hours, but a slight mistake affected her goal. Nonetheless, her achievement was celebrated.

However, in November, an Irish chef named Alan Fisher surpassed Baci’s record.

Fisher claimed the title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in an astonishing time of 119 hours and 57 minutes. GWR noted that Fisher’s time exceeded Baci’s previous record by more than 24 hours.

New Records

From Google Analysis, Baci’s popularity surpasses that of renowned chefs, such as Marcus Samuelsson from Ethiopia and Chioma Rowland, Davido’s wife, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Following closely behind Baci on the list of the world’s most searched chefs is a lineup of international culinary stars, including Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, and Guy Fieri.

Baci ranked number 9 among the most-searched Chefs globally.

However, Baci’s presence among these global icons highlights the growing interest in African cuisine and the recognition of African chefs on the world stage.

The study also revealed that European chefs known for classic Italian and French cooking dominated the global rankings.

However, Baci was included in the top 20 most searched chefs worldwide, demonstrating a growing curiosity and appreciation for the diverse regional cuisines of Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

