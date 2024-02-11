Two days ago, after witnessing a breathtaking sunset in Tarifa, Spain, Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian who embarked on a solo drive from London to Lagos, arrived on the African continent.

On 29 January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Nubi, a travel content creator, embarked on her journey to replicate the achievement of professional motorcyclist Kunle Adeyanju nearly two years prior.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Ms Nubi announced her arrival in Morocco, expressing that words cannot fully convey the whirlwind of emotions she experienced.

Ms Nubi, aiming to set a record as the first black woman to drive from London to Lagos, expressed her overwhelming joy at finally setting foot on the African continent on Saturday.

She maintained that setting foot in Morocco brought her closer to home.

“We did it, guys! Your unwavering support echoes in my ears, and my relentless spirit showcases that the grandest adventures are just a decision away!

“And because I want to keep this spirit of adventure alive, I’m thrilled to announce another giveaway. I’m giving away another @ospreyeurope backpack. To enter, share this post with your story winner, reported in the next 48 hours.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you! Baby, we made it to Morocco — country number 3. This is just the beginning, and I’m over the moon to have you all with me on this ride.”

The journey

Ms Nubi embarked on her adventure from London on 31 January and headed towards France.

The 29-year-old embarking on a two-month solo trip with a car mentioned she had spoken with fellow adventurers and discovered that no black woman had undertaken such a journey before.

While she aims to become the first black woman to drive from London to Lagos, her primary goal is not about setting records.

Ms Nubi is solo driving from London to Lagos to challenge the notion that the ‘impossible’ exists, mainly when fueled by determination.

She sees this adventure as an opportunity to explore the world’s beautiful continents, pushing her limits and inspiring others, particularly from the black community, to pursue their dreams.

Furthermore, as a solo black female traveller, she intends to demonstrate that such adventures are feasible.

After successfully journeying from England to France, Spain, and Morocco, Ms Nubi should be heading to the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, as part of the 17 countries she will traverse and explore every city.

Equipped with a car featuring sleeping, cooking, dining, and washing facilities, she will sleep inside her vehicle throughout the journey, which allows for spontaneity, cost-cutting, and added excitement.

Previous record

On 19 April 2022, Kunle Adeyanju embarked on a 41-day trip from London to Nigeria to raise funds for polio eradication.

After traversing over 13,000 kilometres through 13 countries, Mr Adeyanju arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on a motorcycle.

The 44-year-old’s objective was to support Rotary International’s efforts in combating polio, a persistent threat in Africa, despite its global eradication in 2020.

Mr Adeyanju dedicated his journey to the memory of a friend affected by polio.

Financing the trip himself with savings totalling 19,000 euros ($20,400), the former Shell employee aimed to raise 20 million nairas ($48 million) for Rotary International.

