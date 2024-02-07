As the Nigerian Super Eagles gear up for their semi-final match against South Africa in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, some prophets and clerics have offered their predictions on the potential outcome of the game.

Scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., the Super Eagles will face off against the South African Bafana Bafana in the AFCON last-8 clash.

Renewing a rivalry from 1992, the Super Eagles will engage in a long-awaited battle with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Over the years, these two teams have met on 14 occasions, with the Super Eagles emerging victorious in seven encounters.

However, this time around, the stakes are high, with many Nigerians eagerly anticipating a victory for their country but also fueled by a desire for vengeance among many Nigerians following the recent triumph of 22-year-old South African singer Tyla over Nigerian music heavyweights at the Grammy Awards.

Anticipation for the AFCON semi-finals has led to various clerics sharing their insights, predictions, and prayers, reminiscent of the prophetic accuracy displayed by late Nigerian pastor TB Joshua during the 2012 AFCON finals between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

PREMIUM TIMES shares the clerics’ predictions regarding the upcoming match in this piece.

Yul Edochie

Yul, one of Nigeria’s latest pastors in town, recently launched a Christian ministry on YouTube named True Salvation Ministry.

The actor-turned-pastor, whose inaugural sermon on YouTube was accompanied by some ‘social media’ testifiers of miracles, said that Nigeria might be in for a surprise ahead of the match.

Taking to Instagram, Edochie felt that South Africa might surprise Nigeria, urging the Super Eagles to be vigilant and bring home the trophy.

He wrote, “Why Am I feeling that South Africa might surprise us, Agbe oh, Super Eagles no gree for anybody.”

Prediction: Uncertain

Joel Atuma

Joel Atuma, the founder of Lord Grace Provinces, has garnered attention online for his consecutive predictions regarding the ongoing AFCON tournament on the Ivory Coast.

He forecasted that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen would not score any goals in the AFCON quarter-final due to a curse from his pastor. Osimhen, who seemed poised to break the goal drought, was ruled offside after finding the net in the quarter-final match against Angola.

Additionally, Mr Atuma predicted that the team with a green colour on its national flag would emerge victorious in the match between Nigeria and Angola.

Continuing his streak, the cleric offered a prophecy about the upcoming semi-final clash between the Super Eagles and South Africa.

Concluding his prophecy with a predicted scoreline of 2-1, Pastor Joel suggested that the world would turn to Africa for solutions. He invited viewers to watch his predictions unfold in the match.

Prediction: Nigeria 2: South Africa 1

Marcus Tibetan

Marcus Tibetan, a prophet from the Celestial Church of Christ, said he was confident the Super Eagles of Nigeria would trash the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semis.

The prophet said Nigeria will prevail at the match by scoring four goals against South Africa.

He said South Africa could score only one goal, making it 4:1, but Nigeria would undoubtedly prevail.

The video of Dr Marcus’ predictions was shared on YouTube by 12 Start TV and excited some people.

Prediction: Nigeria 4: South Africa 1

Jimmy Odukoya

Though not a prophet, throughout the AFCON, Jimmy Odukoya has been actively posting videos, messages, and prayers in support of the Super Eagles’ cause, and his prayers have always come true in the last two matches against Cameroon and Angola.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles recently conveyed their gratitude to Pastor Odukoya for his steadfast support.

They honoured him with a gift box, recognising his passionate prayers and uplifting messages for the team.

Ahead of the match, Mr Odukoya offered prayers on Wednesday in a video shared via his X account. He sought divine intervention for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to thwart every attempt from the Bafana Bafana against Jose Peseiro’s squad.

Additionally, he prayed for Alex Iwobi’s precise crosses to aid the Super Eagles’ attackers.

He said, “My fellow Nigerians, we are here again, and this time, it is South Africa, Bafana Bafana, the boys. The boys said they wanted to sit at the elders’ table. They have said they want to bamba, that they want to chill with the big boys. But we must remind them that this is not Cricket.”

“That you cannot hit what you cannot see. Every shot that we take Inside the goal, Amen.”

Prediction: Victory for Nigeria

Prophet Elijah Abiri

The Cameroonian-based Prophet Elijah Abiri has also shared his prophecies regarding the outcome of an upcoming game.

Mr Abiri gained attention after a prophecy concerning the Nigeria vs Cameroon AFCON match proved incorrect. He predicted a 3-0 victory for Cameroon, but Nigeria emerged victorious.

In his latest prophecy, the pastor says that Nigeria would win. He described a vision where initially he saw Bafana Bafana defeating Nigeria.

However, upon reflection and prayer, he reversed his prediction, foreseeing a victory for the Super Eagles in the physical realm while acknowledging a spiritual triumph for Bafana Bafana.

He said, “I saw a vision where Bafana Bafana defeated Nigeria. I love Bafana Bafana and love Super Eagles. So, I began to pray, and I revised it. So Super Eagles will win Bafana Bafana in the physical realm, but in the spiritual realm, Bafana Bafana won Super Eagles. The match will be tough, but I have reversed it because I want Nigeria to win.”

Regarding the specifics, he mentioned that Nigeria would secure the win within the regulation 90 minutes, ruling out any need for extra time.

Mr Abiri cited his support for Nigeria, attributing it to President Tinubu’s endorsement of the late TB Joshua despite BBC’s controversial documentary.

Prediction: Victory for Nigeria

https://fb.watch/q3ottfTtkK/

