In the past week, there has been a buzz on social media after a Benue State indigene, Tersugh Aondona, married three women on the same day.

While Nigerians are still grappling with this unusual event, another headline emerges: a well-known Lagos pastor, Joseph Apata, comes forward with his three wives.

Mr Apata, 52, is the General Overseer of Vineyard of Deliverance Ministry, also known as The Rock Church, in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

Mr Apata, a staunch polygamy advocate, is not your regular pastor, as he holds titles such as the “jagaban” of the spiritual realm.

The self-styled King of Zion also sits on a highly exalted throne in the church with his name inscribed.

His wives, whom he places on monthly salaries and their children, play active roles in church activities.

The preacher prides himself that his three wives lack nothing, as he provides all their needs, which does not exclude sexual satisfaction, as the 52-year-old cleric boasts of nothing less than 20 to 70 sex rounds in a day.

Defending his decision to embrace polygamy on his church’s official Facebook page, he said wedding rings and polygamy are unbiblical.

‘‘Over the years, some lies have become true. Where do you see putting on wedding rings in the bible that is being imposed on us as Christians? Where do you say where they say, as a prophet, you can’t marry more than one wife?’’

Little beginnings

Born into a Christian home in Ebira, Kogi State, his family transitioned to Islam, with his father marrying five wives.

Mr Apata’s childhood is far from the ordinary; at the age of two, he faced death alongside his twin brother, only to be miraculously resurrected by a prophet five days later.

Apata’s formative years were far from conventional. Abandoned by his mother on a mountain, he claimed to have started experiencing visions at the tender age of five. Remarkably, he even foretold the poisoning death of his father by his fifth wife.

His educational journey ended early in Junior Secondary School 3 due to difficulty grasping the curriculum.

Embarking on his ministry, Apata commenced as a pastor at Gate Way Baptist Church in 1988. However, seeking a different path, he left the church in 1995, establishing his congregation under a tree in Bariga in 1998.

Although he started his ministry at Bariga, he flourished and relocated to Lekki, where it is currently situated.

Three Wives

In an interview with the PUNCH, he shared insights into how he juggles his church, three wives, and children.

Initially, Mr. Apata tied the knot with his first wife, Margaret Tani, whom he met in Ibadan.

However, financial challenges soon prompted him to enter into a second marriage with Omowunmi, a widow from his church, following what he believed to be divine instructions.

Recounting the events leading to his second marriage, he said, “In 2011, I told God I needed help. He directed me to marry a widow in the church, explaining that what one woman had disrupted in my life, another could mend. Despite initial reluctance, I approached my first wife on my birthday, 17 January 2011, to inform her of my intention. This led to my arrest, and I reiterated to the police that I must obey God. Although given the option to divorce me, my first wife chose to remain with me.”

The union with his second wife positively changed Apata’s life, as he said he acquired a car and attained financial prosperity. Subsequently, he entered into a third marriage based on what he believed to be God’s directive, aimed at averting potential health risks to his first wife.

He explained, “In my first wife’s family, they don’t normally live long. When she got sick and everybody was afraid, I told God that I didn’t want her to die. So, God told me to bring in a third wife, and he would make me a billionaire, and my first wife would not die.”

One might think that marrying three wives might be a struggle to gratify their sexual desire, considering the acclaimed prophet’s age, but he has it all figured out.

He said, ‘‘They would be running if I’m not fasting. I can do 20 or 70 rounds in a day. Because I’m fasting, I tell them I’ll be coming to them. They will see ‘star and moon’ when I go to them. That is what they always ask for. They will never forget it till when I come again. That has been a very wonderful technique. My wives take good care of me and don’t joke with me”.

He resides with his first wife in the church compound, while his other two have separate apartments.

Interestingly, all his wives are well-educated and actively involved in church activities; his first wife is a Computer Science graduate from UNILAG. She is a teacher in the church and also the Assistant General Overseer of the church.

The second wife is the women’s coordinator in the church. She has been handling the women’s wing very well. The third wife is the choir mistress. She has brought transformation to the choir.

Polygamy tips

Prophet Apata also shared some biblical-backed tips for intending and exiting polygamists to find peace and happiness in their life choices.

Again, he adds that there’s nothing sinful in being a polygamous man, but there are rules to it. Being a polygamous man means you have a very large heart.

He said the potential polygamist must be fair in his dealings with his wives, never consider polygamy if he isn’t called and go for high-value women, among other tips.

