Mohbad’s dad says he is single

Mr Aloba, Mohbad’s father, caused a stir on social media last week by revealing his marital status.

The late singer’s father was flirting with a lady in a video making the rounds and declaring that he is single and ready to mingle.

Days earlier, he appeared on the Brekete Family show, and it revealed that some persons had embalmed Mohbad’s body before informing him of his (Mohbad’s) death.

Mohbad died on 27 September 2023 at 27.

JoeBoy unveils record label

On Friday, Joeboy announced the launch of his record label, Young Legend.

In a documentary video titled “Dawn of a New Era” posted across his social media pages, he revealed his exit from Mr Eazi’s label, emPawa Africa, which he joined in 2017.

Furthermore, a United States-based record label, Warner Music, announced their partnership, adding that they would globally distribute music from the artistes on its roster.

The label expressed excitement following the singer’s arrival in a post on its Instagram page.

Warner Music said: “The new label will partner with Warner Music, which globally distributes music from the artistes on its roster. The partnership between Warner Music and Young Legend will be cemented over the coming weeks with a series of music camps to be held in Lagos, London and Los Angeles. The aim is to release new music from the Young Legend roster within the next few months.”

Kcee responds to Harrysong’s allegations

Nigerian singer Kcee has responded to Harrysong’s copyright allegations levelled against him.

Harrysong alleged that Kcee owed his royalties and that he boosted Kcee’s career by writing his songs for him.

However, featuring on the Afrobeats podcast with Adesope Olajide, Kcee denied such allegations.

He said Harrysong was still in the village when he began to make waves in the entertainment industry.

He said, “When I won Star Quest, Harrysong was in the village with his grandmother. I did three albums with Kennis Music. Did Harrysong write those? Harrysong has a problem, and we need to pray for him. Jokes apart, we need to pray for him.”

Seun Kuti labels Police “the biggest group of kidnappers in Nigeria.”

Amidst the recent security situation in Nigeria, singer Seun Kuti has labelled the Nigerian police as the “most significant group of kidnappers in the country.

The singer said this in a recent Instagram live session on his official pages.

Seun, in the video, alleged that all the kidnapping groups inside cell one had police backing.

Seun further likened the police bail to ransom demanded by kidnappers, stating that bail should be free.

Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to revive his music career

Nigerian singer Lil Frosh has pleaded with Davido to help revive his music career.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer denied the assault allegations levelled against him by his ex-lover.

He said he has done everything possible to get his career back on track, but all efforts have yet to yield positive results.

Lil Frosh revealed that he wanted to explain everything to his former boss, Davido, but he needed to give him listening ears.

He then asked Nigerians to help plead with Davido to revive his music career. In October 2020, Davido terminated Lil Frosh’s contract over claims that he physically assaulted his girlfriend, Camille Gift.

Lil Frosh, who joined the DMW record label in October 2019 as a new artiste, was called out for allegedly brutalising his girlfriend, Camille.

Camille’s brother and manager, Michael, took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his sister’s battered face, claiming that Lil Frosh had been assaulting her for a long time, but he could not cover for him anymore.

How I conceived after failed IVFs – Ka3na

BBNaija ex-housemate Ka3na Jones has revealed how she conceived through IVF following the loss of her first pregnancy.

In an Instagram video, she stated that she experienced physical and psychological trauma for two years.

She said, “After one failed IVF circle, two years of physical and psychological trauma. We got hold of our priceless gift from God on 13-02-2019. My IVF miracle will be 5 in 12 days.”

She was widowed in May 2023

I’ll cheat on my partner if he is unfaithful – Laide Bakare

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has stated that she would cheat on her partner if she noticed unfaithfulness.

The actress stated this in a recent interview.

She advised women not to leave their spouse’s house when they notice their husbands cheating but rather they should cheat too.

She said, “All men cheat. I am 100 per cent sure. Is there a man who does not cheat? I will say do not pack out, but you can cheat. You do not have to pack out, but you can always cheat, but you have to do it with maturity.

When asked if she would cheat on her husband, she said, “Yes, I will.”

In November 2023, she said she was marrying for the third time after her two failed marriages.

The actress had previously been married to Olumide Kunfulire, with whom she shares a daughter named Simi, born in 2008.

In 2013, she married a Lagos socialite, Tunde Oriowo and bore him two sons.

However, announcing her upcoming third marriage ceremony, the actress shared a video of herself and her husband-to-be.

Yul Edochie church members announce miracles

Congregants of Yul Edochie’s newly inaugurated church, True Salvation Ministry, have announced miracles following the church’s first service.

Angela Uzoma, one of the service attendees, narrated how God healed her runny stomach.

She said despite taking medications to improve her health, the issue persisted.

Ms Uzoma described experiencing a sudden and complete shift in her condition, leading to her recovery.

She wrote, “Dear Pastor Yul Edochie, I followed your sermon and received a miracle. I had an elongated running stomach days before the programme started, and it didn’t stop even after I took Flagyl.

‘On the day of TSM Church service, I believed in my miracle and stayed consistent till the end. Immediately after you closed the programme, the Purging stopped. It was an instant miracle. I’m proud of True Salvation Ministries (TSM). Please continue the Service and open a physical branch, too. God bless you daddy.’”

Another member spoke of her miracle: “Yul Edochie Church is no jokes. I joined briefly, and when he said God would grant our Heart desire before month’s end, I claimed it.

“My ex just called me today and was begging we should reconcile dat he is ready to go and pay my Bride Price.”

In November 2022, Yul revealed that his calling to minister to God happened many years ago, but he felt it was not the right time.

However, he heeded the call in January 2023.

Police capture Nollywood’s costume designer, Prince Onyewere, for defiling minor

The police have arrested Nollywood costume designer and actor Prince Onyewere for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl on a movie set in Delta State.

Last week, a video surfaced on social media where the actor was attacked for allegedly defiling the minor.

The report states that the actor has been handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

I have crush on Toke Makinwa, Genevieve Nnaji- Pere

Reality TV star and actor Pere has a crush on Toke Makinwa and Genevieve Nnaji.

Pere said this in a recent episode of Celebrity Quickies posted on comedian AY’s YouTube page.

He said, “Celebrity I would like to shag? It would be Toke Makinwa. There are two of them. If I call her name, the other one is everywhere fit shake. But I fit to call her name sha: Genevieve Nnaji.”

The actor further stated that he reduced the intake of alcohol over health issues.

Grammy excludes Wizkid, Tems from African Award Winners list

The organisers unveiled a list of African artistes since the 1960s before the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

Surprisingly, the organisers omitted Wizkid and Tems despite their triumph in the past editions of the awards ceremony.

According to the rundown, only Burnaboy features on the list as he clinched the Best Global Music Album category.

In 2021, Wizkid clinched his first-ever Grammy award for his role in Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The project won the ‘Best Music Video’ category.

For Tems, in 2023, she bagged her first Grammy award. The Afrobeats singer won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Shallipopi reveals how he spent his first music earnings

Nigerian musician Shallipopi has revealed how he spent his first music earnings.

In an interview with Turntable, hosted by Odumodublvck, he said he spent the money on his hit track ‘Elon Musk’ on sex workers.

When asked, he said, “I chop ham na, normal. I used ham order oscroh.”

“Oscroh” is street slang for sex workers.

Furthermore, the singer disclosed that he is currently not in a relationship.

