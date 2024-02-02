As the Nigerian Super Eagles gear up for their quarter-final clash with Angola in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has once again prophesied victory for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will slug it out with Angola in the AFCON last-8 on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Having previously foretold the Super Eagles’ success against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in last week’s AFCON match, where the Super Eagles secured a victory with two goals from Ademola Lookman, Pastor Odukoya is now focused on the upcoming encounter with Angola.

In a video post on his Instagram account, Pastor Odukoya urged Nigerians to pray for players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon, hoping for their successful goals against Angola.

Expressing confidence, he prayed that God would not shame Nigeria, emphasising that the Super Eagles have come a long way in the tournament.

The 36-year-old cleric, the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, took to Instagram, where he posted his prophetic declarations.

He said, “My fellow Nigerians, we are here again, and today it is Angola. Last I heard, the Antelope wants to come and feast where the Eagles have gathered. An Eagle can swoop down, but an Antelope cannot climb up to reach where the Eagles are.”

Mr Odukoya said, “So this is the prayer point: Every angle the Angolans want to come from back to the sender, any shot they shoot back to the sender. You see, God has brought us this far.

“God, no, go shame us. There is a reason why we have come this far. This is our year. So I need everybody to pray by faith. We have conquered the Antelope. The Eagles are gathering on the carcasses of the Antelopes. We will eat everything.”

“The prayer point is Father, every Osimhen, every Chukwueze, every Simon permanent sight inside that goal we score, Amen.”

Mr Odukayo is the first son and second child of late Bimbo Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya, both pastors.

In September 2023, he succeeded his father as the official senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, with his sister Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun confirmed as his associate senior pastor.

