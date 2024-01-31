An APC member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has said he will only relent once Sadiya Marshall, a popular commentator and businesswoman, produces all the evidence she claims to have against his wife, Layla Othman.

Arewa social media has been agog since Saturday when Sadiya posted a video on Facebook threatening to reveal her erstwhile best friend’s ‘‘dirty secrets’’.

She alleged that Laylah, who married lawmaker Gagdi in 2023, has a series of secret relationships.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the trouble began when Sadiya’s associate leaked an audio conversation between himself and Laylah, wherein the latter described her friend as a talkative and troublesome person.

Sadiya’s social media outbursts were a response to her friend’s alleged remarks.

Gagdi’s response

The lawmaker reacted to the ongoing spat on his X handle when a follower asked if he knew of Sadiya’s controversial video and remarks against his wife. His response suggested that Sadiya was being detained over the comments and damning Facebook video.

Mr unknown, ask for her whereabouts… she will take her same mouth and counter her many lies against my wife…. She cannot be in detention for two days now and wouldn’t produce the so-called evidence that she claimed to have. Read my lips “I will make sure that she go jail… — Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, PhD, OON (@YusufAdamuGagdi) January 29, 2024

He wrote, ‘‘Ask for her (Sadiya) whereabouts. She will take the same mouth and counter her many lies against my wife. She cannot be in detention for two days now and wouldn’t produce the evidence she claimed to have.

Read my lips. I will make sure that she (Sadiya) goes to jail if she doesn’t produce the videos, pictures, text messages and audio recordings of my wife with anyone, not even with the convict that she (Sadiya) claimed she had.

Maybe she wants to go to Kuje and spend some years with her co-travellers. Say what you wish, Malam; I will stand by my wife for better and worse. My wives (Family) are no go area to anyone,’’ Gagdi wrote.

Sadiya, who has been off social media since Saturday, has yet to respond to Mr Gagdi’s threats.

Layla’s response

In a video Layla posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday, she corroborated what her husband said.

In the two-minute video, Layla thanked her friends for all the birthday wishes and advice since Marshal’s video went viral.

” I thank everyone for the birthday wishes, and I want also to say here that my husband and I are taking legal action against ‘Marshal’. She has to prove what she accused me of.”

Sadiya’s controversial video/claims

In the 13-minute video recorded in Hausa, Sadiya warned Laylah to steer clear of her and stop talking about her in her conversations.

“I have heard what you said, and you said I am troublesome. Let me tell you, and open your ears wide. Never did you call my name or any family member in any of your waffles from today. You know I know who you are and all your secrets. I will expose you to the world if you try me again. Who do you think you are? Calling me a troublesome person did not sit well with me, and I am warning you to seal up your mouth, or I will expose you to the world.

“You started by brainwashing young girls not to respect their husbands and to be feminist in their dealings. You also lied that you will not marry a married man again in many of your interviews on social media. Yet you married a family man now, a member of the House of Representatives.

“You think we don’t know why you married him. We know it is about his money. And you have the plan to divorce him when he leaves office. I know all your boyfriends and what you do to them.”

Sadiya accused Laylah of sending ‘nude’ pictures and videos to some of her boyfriends in Abuja, claiming they were in her (Marshal’s) possession.

“I have your videos, photos, and even audio conversations of what you do and what you tell people about me. They record and send it to me. If you speak again, I will expose you and tell the world who you are. I want you to know that I was the one who recommended Abdulrasheed Maina, who was at Kuje prison in Abuja, to patronise your restaurant.

“That they should buy food for him from you. I know all your hidden and dangerous escapades, all your boyfriends. You hide under your restaurant to pretend that is where you make money from. That is a lie, and we know what you are doing.”

Sadiya also said that her friend had a false identity.

‘‘I dare you to deny changing your name from Hauwa Ali to Laylah Othman. That was your reality, but you changed it because you are not proud of yourself and your family.”

