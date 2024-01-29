It’s no longer news that actor Yul Edochie has unveiled his Christian ministry on YouTube named True Salvation Ministry.

On 24 January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actor-turned-pastor revealed on his Facebook page that the service would be on his YouTube Channel.

Yul follows in the footsteps of his colleagues, Jimmy Odukoya and Eucharia Anunobi.

But what might be new or exciting to you is Pastor Yul’s inaugural sermon delivered on Sunday.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights five critical messages from Pastor Yul’s inaugural sermon.

Trust in God

Pastor Yul admonished his online congregation to believe in God for whatever they asked this year.

He stated that nothing asked in God’s name would go ungranted as long as the person believes in Him.

According to him, God has given everyone their journey and will never reveal it to anybody.

“As long as you believe in God, he will do it. It is God who gave every one of us our journey, and he will never take your journey and show it to another person. No, even the Man of God. God will reveal that Man of God is a part of your journey, not a complete journey.

“So believe in God and do your journey. Believe in Him and move. Do what you’re supposed to do.

READ ALSO:

“God is telling me. I have so much to tell our people. You see this slogan ‘no gree for anybody’ listen to me no gree for anybody. Don’t let anybody tell you what your journey should be. Don’t anybody tell you how to live as long as you do what you’re doing?”

What people say about you is nothing

The 42-year-old admonished people to see whatever anybody says about them as insignificant.

The actor-turned-pastor added that someone who has not addressed their problems or family issues cannot advise their fellow man.

He emphasised that people should avoid taking advice from individuals who haven’t resolved their problems, noting that nothing good comes from such individuals.

It’s not about prosperity

Pastor Yul counselled people about prosperity, stating that specific actions pave the way for prosperity.

He stated that he doesn’t preach solely about prosperity but rather about determination and devotion to God.

He said, “There are things you have to do before prosperity. You must be a person who does not listen to gossip. Forget it; if you’re on the right path, people will always say things about you.”

Live your life

Pastor Yul maintained that people should live their lives and express gratitude to God for their current situations.

He said if people embrace love and forgive each other, their prayers will be answered by God.

Nobody is perfect

He further stated that nobody is perfect and God will never create an ideal person except Himself.

Pastor Yul advises people to stop viewing themselves as inherently evil when they sin, emphasising that they are not the first to do so on Earth.

His words: “Nobody is perfect, and you’re not the first person to do something wrong. Don’t hide, tell God. He knows we are sinners.”

He further urged the people to respect those who deserve it, but only God should be feared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

