The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law has petitioned the court to force the NYSC to revoke the certificates that were granted to the culture minister Hannatu Musawa and music promoter Kenny Ogungbe, The PUNCH is reporting.

NBA claims that doing so was against the terms of NYSC Act Cap N84.LFN 2024.

The organisation has also asked the court to remove Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa from office for allegedly breaking the National Youth Service Corps Act.

The NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, John Aikpokpo-Martins, and Secretary, Funmi Adeogun, are the plaintiffs in the suit filed under file number FCH/ABJ/05/90/2024.

The first, second, and fourth defendants in the suit are Ms Musawa, Mr Ogungbe, NYSC, and the Federal Government of Nigeria, respectively.

If you are wondering why or how Mr Ogungbe was joined in the case, it dates back to October 2023, when he caused a stir online after sharing a photo of himself in the NYSC uniform, announcing that he had finished mandatory service at the age of 53.

The culture minister on the other hand, in 2023, was the centre of attention due to her inability to provide proof during her confirmation hearing at the Nigerian Senate that she completed the mandatory NYSC program after graduating from university.

The controversy intensified in August 2023 after the NYSC revealed that the minister was currently performing her national youth service, prompting calls from her detractors for her resignation.

However, PREMIUM TIMES authoritatively reported that Ms Musawa’s NYSC saga has a longer history and is more complex than is generally known.

Offence, demands

The plaintiffs claimed that Ms Musawa and Mr Ogungbe’s mobilisation for the mandatory one-year national youth service after turning thirty years old was illegal, unlawful, and an affront to patriotism.

They further claimed that the certificates of service that the NYSC purportedly issued for Ms Musawa and Mr Ogungbe were null and void.

The plaintiffs are requesting a declaration that the first and second defendants are not entitled to be employed as workers by any employer of labour or services (including the Federal Government of Nigeria) unless they first obtain and present their certificates of National Youth Service, as stipulated by Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004.

“A declaration that the 1st defendant is not entitled to continue to hold the exalted office of Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any public office in Nigeria after violently violating with flagrant impunity the provisions of Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84, LFN 2004,” the charges read.

